Aviva Klein, founder of the University Blood Initiative (UBI) and project manager at the University of Chicago Medicine, realized the importance of diverse blood donations while volunteering for a community blood center during college. There, she saw firsthand how much stress the center came under due to a lack of donors.
Klein became more involved in her volunteer work at the center in Hyde Park, establishing a structure to encourage young and diverse groups of people to donate.
She founded the UBI to combat low youth blood donation rates and to create a network of partnered local blood centers. According to Klein, the main priority of the group is to ensure a stable and equitable blood supply.
Klein, who received her bachelor's degree from the U. of C. in 2019, has now been honored with a 2021 Diana Award for going above and beyond in her daily life to create and sustain positive change. Given in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is supported by her sons Prince Harry and Prince William.
“I’m very honored to accept this award on behalf of UBI, and this is not just my award but our award together,” said Klein. “I’m excited to pursue opportunities that come with this award and engage with the Diana Award foundation.”
Born in Queens, New York, Klein came to the University of Chicago as an undergraduate in 2015 and has lived in Hyde Park for the last seven years.
One of her main goals at UBI is creating diversity and inclusion within the blood-donating community. According to Klein, the average blood donor is a 40-year-old White man.
Klein said that, because of a long history of racism in the medical industry, many people of color are wary about donating blood. It’s important to reverse this to ensure that antigens — configurations of sugar and protein on the surface of red blood cells — match, especially for patients with sickle cell disease.
“It has not been as effectively acknowledged as it could be, which is needed in order to reach out to these communities,” said Klein.
Nationally, 83% of UBI donors are people of color. Though the pandemic took a toll on blood donations, UBI still held blood drives and community engagement events. Klein said, however, that there’s more work to be done and she plans to be a life-long member of UBI.
“The lack of blood supply affects low-income and communities of color more,” said Klein. “I personally believe it is my responsibility to move the country forward to a more equitable place.”
UBI is working to enhance its impact by expanding the number of chapters, enhancing student resources and developing novel technology.
Klein is in the process of applying to medical school and hopes to further UBI’s reach, helping it grow and expand internationally to different areas and help ensure a globally sustainable blood supply.
Klein continues to progress her organization and give back to communities with a lack of blood supply. So far, UBI now has 600 members in chapters nationwide, and is ready to create the next generation of diverse donors.
There are currently 20 university chapters of UBI across eight states where volunteers continue to encourage and engage youth in their communities in blood donation. The organization also holds 21 partnerships with local community blood centers where volunteers help to organize blood drives and other events.
