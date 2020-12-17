The Hyde Park Youth Symphony will put on a virtual performance of its annual winter concert at 7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 17.
The program will include performances from the group’s final in-person rehearsal before the most recent stay-at-home advisory was issued in November. The youth symphony will perform pieces by Strauss, Holst and Bartok.
Visit thehpys.net/concert to listen.
