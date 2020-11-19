The Hyde Park Youth Symphony (HPYS) will host a virtual gala on Dec. 9, featuring a performance from violinist Rachel Barton Pine.
Pine is a well-known classical musician from Chicago, having debuted with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in 1985 at the age of 10. (Her parents are also both University of Chicago graduates.) In addition to a performance, she will offer a master class at the gala.
The HPYS is also currently running a silent online auction to raise funds for scholarships and free musical instruments for those of its students who cannot otherwise afford to join. Auction offerings include a one-night stay at the Sophy Hotel, 1411 E. 53rd St., and an art class at the Hyde Park Art Center. The auction ends Friday, Nov. 20.
HPYS Virtual Gala, Dec. 9, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, or to bid in the silent auction, visit thehpys.org or contact executive director Lindsay Wright at ed@thehpys.org or 773-236-1347.
