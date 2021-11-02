The Hyde Park Youth Symphony’s virtual fall gala honoring Chicago cellist and composer Tomeka Reid will take place this Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m.
Reid spent seven years as musical director at the Lab Schools, and was named Chicagoan of the Year in Jazz by the Tribune in 2015. Before the gala, she’ll conduct a master class with Youth Symphony Artistic Director Matthew Sheppard.
Wednesday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. Free. Virtual, register online. thehpys.net/gala
