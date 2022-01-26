Hyde Park’s lead senior-citizen advocacy group reached a milestone last month when they made their first full-time hire. Lucas Livingston, the new executive director of the Chicago Hyde Park Village, is a creative and curious 45-year-old on a mission to foster lifelong learning. He brings the academic discipline of an art historian and a deep appreciation for families of all kinds.
Taking work-life balance to a fine point, Livingston has settled his own family near the interstate at the halfway point between Chicago — where he has worked or attended school for the past 20 years — and South Bend, Indiana, where he grew up. This way, his 8-year-old son can regularly visit all four grandparents and a great-aunt and -uncle.In case you haven’t made the drive from Chicago to Notre Dame University, that halfway point is Gary.
“My son’s birth really magnified the importance of living near family,” he said. “I didn’t think about it much before that. But when I was a kid, our nearest family members were in Canada and California, so I really appreciate the value of living near my parents, and my wife’s parents, and having that support network.”
That’s what Chicago Hyde Park Village is all about. For seniors with and without family near them, “we’re building a support network within the community,” Livingston said. Founded in 2014, the Village seeks to make Hyde Park an ever kinder and gentler place for seniors, while enabling the generations to mingle for the benefit of all. They sponsor educational events. They refer residents to useful services. They organize volunteers to make social visits and to help out in other ways. For senior Hyde Parkers, the hoped-for outcome is healthy and enjoyable aging in place.
Livingston describes his motives as “selfish.” “I want to make sure these things are available when I’m old, so that I can take advantage,” he quipped.
One of the Village’s front-burner projects right now is developing Hyde Park as an officially dementia-friendly neighborhood — the first in Chicago to be designated as such by Dementia Friendly America. The Village is now developing a training course for restaurants and retail establishments: Once staff have completed the course, proprietors can qualify for certification as a dementia-friendly business.
By taking a Hyde Park job, Livingston has circled back to the starting point of his Chicago sojourn: The University of Chicago, where he earned a master’s degree in 2002 after attending college at Notre Dame. His specialty was ancient Mediterranean civilizations.
To earn the degree, he spent uncounted hours poring over Latin and Greek and texts. He spent a lot of time at the Oriental Institute, and collected skills in archeology and art history. By the time he was through, he could speak a little Arabic and read Egyptian hieroglyphs. He was fascinated by the cultures he’d been examining. But he wasn’t sure that an academic career was right for him.
So, diploma in hand, he began an 18-year career at the Art Institute of Chicago. And there he found a calling in adult education that took him far beyond the borders of the ancient Mediterranean world.
It was early in his time at the Art Institute. He was working in the Asian art section, getting acquainted with the southern and eastern realms of Asia. He had just put in a lot of work on an exhibit of Himalayan art. A professor at the School of the Art Institute asked him to help lead a class on a tour.
“That was it,” Livingston said. “I was bitten by the bug” of gallery teaching. He soon moved to the museum’s education department where, for many years, he took charge of Accessibility and Lifelong Learning.
He had always been, in many ways, a natural instructor: He loved to learn and to share his discoveries. But he felt no more drawn to the top-down dynamic of teaching youth than to the gauntlets of academe. Here in the warm, quiet halls of the Himalayan exhibit, he was freed from the formalities of the classroom. Teachers, students, everyone felt like a peer. They could look at the art together, talk about what they were experiencing, and learn from each other.
That, in Livingston’s view, is what retirement should look like for a lot of Hyde Parkers: Learning for its own sake, exploring art and culture, sharing discoveries with others.
In a way, Livingston comes to the Village courtesy of COVID-19. His was one of 50 positions eliminated at the Art Institute when in-person visits ceased due to the pandemic.
While at the Art Institute, he helped design accessible tours for people with various disabilities, including members of the deaf and blind communities. Tours for the hearing-impaired were conducted by deaf lecturers in sign language. Trained volunteers led those with low vision on touch tours.
“They weren’t touching original works of art, but touching replicas,” he explained. Computers made this feasible: “We did a lot with 3-D printing. Sometimes we would interpret 2-D works into three dimensions — take a painting and turn it into a relief by raising some surfaces and sinking others.
“Also, we would leverage exhibitions that permitted a hands-on experience, that were designed to be touched.” One popular example was a pile of candies that visitors were encouraged to view, touch, grab and eat. “It was visually inviting, but also tactilely experiential.”
Under Livingston’s leadership, the Village may find itself sponsoring some new kinds of cultural events. He hopes to leverage a multitude of connections, made while he was working for the Art Institute, to create new collaborative events — and perhaps to attract more Hyde Parkers into the Village’s sphere of influence.
He sees potential partnerships with organizations like the Chicago Cultural Accessibility Consortium; Make Room @ the Table, a think tank to alleviate loneliness and social isolation among older adults; and the Arts for Brain Health Coalition, where Chicago artists, art therapists, healthcare professionals and cultural organizations design workshops and other resources for people living with dementia and their care partners.
Already collaborating with the Village is the University of Chicago’s Memory Center. The two organizations may co-sponsor events as part of the dementia-friendly effort. “They have the audience and the clinical expertise,” said Livingston. “We’re like peanut butter and chocolate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.