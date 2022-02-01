Chicago's National Weather Service office is warning that a long-duration major winter storm will bear down on the city through 6 p.m. Wednesday, with snowfall beginning this evening.
The massive winter storm is expected to blanket the entire state in ice and snow. In Springfield, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster declaration and activated members of the Illinois National Guard.
Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications reports that snow may fall up to an inch an hour between midnight tonight through tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s and 30s. The weather service reports lingering uncertainties about snow accumulation but forecasts 4 to 8 inches for Hyde Park.
The weather service forecasts that the greatest second round of snowfall, from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday, will track further south of Chicagoland, though the Hyde Park may get anywhere from 1 to 3 more inches. Temperatures will be in the upper teens and lower-20s.
OEMC urges Chicagoans to take caution while driving, allow extra time to reach a destination, leave plenty of space between vehicles, have a full tank of gas, let friends and family know of the destination, take an emergency kit with a cell phone charger, flashlight, food and water in the vehicle and to yield to emergency vehicles, including Department of Streets and Sanitation salt-spreaders and plows.
Speaking with Pritzker downstate, Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Omer Osman strongly discouraged travel. More information about statewide road conditions is available at gettingaroundillinois.com.
The governor said his disaster declaration applies to the entire state and was issued to ensure all resources are available for snow removal and search and rescue missions for stranded motorists.
Pritzker activated 130 members of the National Guard who will be assigned as “winter weather platoons” consisting of approximately 18 soldiers equipped with high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles, or Humvees, and one Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck Wrecker.
They will assist the Illinois State Police to provide support to stranded motorists.
But Illinoisans should avoid the roads when possible, ISP Director Brendan Kelly said. Those who skid off the road should remain in their car with their seatbelt fastened, he said, because whatever caused that skid is likely to affect other vehicles.
“If you don't have to go out in this weather, stay at home,” he said. “This will free up state resources to handle emergency calls and we're going to be getting those emergency calls. Our number one mission during this storm will be to respond to motorist in the need of assistance. The public and our officers’ safety will be a top priority.”
OEMC will keep monitoring weather conditions with the weather service and coordinate response efforts with city departments. People can sign up for emergency alerts at www.NotifyChicago.org and get lakefront notices by texting "CHILAKE" to 7-8-0-1-5. Businesses can get updates by texting "CHIBIZ" to 6-7-2-8-3.
The city's snow-clearing ordinance requires property owners to clear a 5-feet-wide path on all sidewalks adjacent to their property, including any crosswalk ramps. Show should not be shoveled onto transit stops, bus pads, parking spaces, bike lanes, bike racks, Divvy stations or any other space where snow impedes traffic of any kind; doing so may warrant a citation.
People can report uncleared sidewalks by calling 3-1-1 or online at 311.chicago.gov.
More information on the developing situation be posted on the OEMC website, Chicago.gov/OEMC.
Nowicki reported from Springfield. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.