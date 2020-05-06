Hyde Parkers who use the Metra Electric line will be seeing more trains each weekday starting May 18 despite the severe drop in ridership caused by the coronavirus.
Metra announced that the new schedule, available at metra.com, and added trains will be necessary to complete the implementation of a new safety system called Positive Train Control (PTC).
Metra reduced the number of trains and switched to the current alternate schedule for weekday Electric District service on March 23 because of a significant drop in passengers due to the coronavirus, spokesman Michael Gillis told the Herald. Metra estimates that the Electric line has been carrying only about 6 percent of its normal riders during the crisis.
The schedule debuting May 18 is essentially a scaled-back version of the PTC-necessitated timetable that was supposed to launch this spring, but hadn’t gone into effect yet due to the coronavirus, Gillis said.
Running the fuller schedule will enable Metra to carry out all the steps needed to complete PTC implementation on the line, including testing all the equipment under normal operating conditions, troubleshooting any issues, and training engineers and other personnel, Metra announced.
This modified schedule will represent about 74 percent of the normal weekday service that had been anticipated in the full schedule, Metra said. On some days, the remaining 26 percent of trains will also operate but only for testing purposes, and will not pick up customers.
Here are examples of the schedule changes:
Under the current alternate schedule, there are 15 inbound weekday trains stopping at the 55th-56th-57th St. station from 5:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Under the May 18 schedule, 18 inbound trains will stop at this station between 5:12 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Passengers headed outbound from Millennium Station to 55th-56th-57th St. Station have 10 trains from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays under the current alternate schedule. Under the May 18 schedule, these passengers will have 17 trains from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“We can’t wait for ridership to return to normal because we don’t know when that will happen and we don’t want to cut it too close to our end-of-the-year deadline,” Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski said in a statement. The federal government mandated that PTC be fully installed by the end of 2020.
According to Metra, the safety system will automatically stop a train if the engineer fails to obey a signal or exceeds the speed limit. The system integrates GPS, trackside sensors and communications units, onboard computers and Metra’s centralized train dispatching system. Taken together, these components track trains and monitor the crew’s compliance with speed restrictions and signals.
The Metra Electric Line will continue to use the normal Saturday and Sunday schedules on weekends.
