As has been the case with the Silver Room Block Party, the Chosen Few Picnic, the 4th on 53rd Parade, the Hyde Park Garden Fair and the 57th Street Art Fair, the Hyde Park Summer Fest — formerly the Hyde Park Brew Fest — has been cancelled this year because of the coronavirus.
“Since 2013, we’ve been proud to put on the best festival in Chicago — bringing great food, family activity, music and fun into the heart of Hyde Park” said founder Jonathan Swain in a statement. “As with every year, the safety of our festival goers and vendors is our top priority. As we’ve continued to monitor local and state guidelines, we felt it was best to postpone our annual event until 2021. This isn’t a decision we’ve come to lightly but we feel it’s the right one. We can’t wait to get back and bring the best of Summer Fest to Hyde Park next year.”
This year's event would have been held from June 6-7. Next year's planned festival will be the first under the "Summer Fest" name; organizers promise expanded offerings in 2021 alongside live music and food.
