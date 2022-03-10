In Washington Park, a boulder sits in the grass near 51st Street. The inscription, barely legible, says, “Tree Planted by Ulysses Grant, December Sixth 1879.” The nearby tree is clearly not 140 years old. What was Grant doing in what today is the middle of nowhere?
The story of the tree — and its boulder — begins in 1877. After considering what to do once he left the White House that year, Grant decided to take a vacation and see the world for the first time. He planned to travel as a private tourist through Europe, Egypt and Israel, but the trip quickly became a diplomatic journey as everyone from Pope Leo XIII to Czar Alexander II to ordinary Ottoman soldiers wanted to meet him, and he was accompanied everywhere by reporters.
At the end of his planned itinerary, the U.S. Navy encouraged him to continue through Southeast Asia. When he carried diplomatic communications between China and Japan, the Meiji emperor of Japan thanked him with several ceremonial tree plantings, including a Himalayan cedar that’s still alive at the Zojoji Temple in Tokyo. From Japan, Grant sailed to San Francisco and made a slow triumphant progress across the United States, greeted everywhere by immense crowds and long ceremonies, which, taking a cue from the Japanese, often included planting trees.
His stop in Chicago in November 1879 met the reunion of 80,000 veterans of the Union Army of Tennessee, men he had led through the Battles of Shiloh, Chattanooga and Vicksburg. Hundreds of thousands lined the parade route. Even in the pouring rain, the roar of the crowds was deafening. That night, a glittering banquet at the Palmer House in his honor was capped by a speech from Mark Twain.
A month later, Grant circled back for a quiet week with his son Fred, who lived in Chicago. Fred had married Bertha Honore Palmer’s sister. She was connected to everyone, including the South Park Commissioners, who had just started landscaping their boulevards and parks. What better way to draw attention to their efforts than to get Grant to plant a tree? They chose a location near an elaborate new horse fountain in Washington Park, where Payne Drive enters from Drexel Boulevard. Grant agreed to the low-key event. He was considering running for a third term, and Hyde Park was still the home of well-heeled Lincoln Republicans.
On December 6, 150 men, including the mayor and the Lincoln Park and West Park commissioners, met at the Palmer House, where they boarded open carriages bedecked with bunting. They picked up Ulysses Grant at Fred’s at 781 S. Michigan Avenue and, escorted by 20 mounted park police, paraded down the boulevard to the park, where a band and several hundred uninvited people waited. The American elm of “goodly size” slanted out of the hole supported by a rope attached to a windlass.
According to the Chicago Daily Telegraph, the weather did not respect the great man. It was miserable, so the ceremony was brief. The president of the South Parks Commission said the sight of the tree planted “by the hand that carried the sword of victory” would be an inspiration. Grant replied with his standard tree-planting speech: “I hope that in my future visits to your magnificent park I may see the tree which I am now about to plant growing and flourishing, and that in its growth it may be symbolical of the growth and prosperity of your magnificent city.” Grant took the nickel-plated shovel, threw three shovels of dirt into the hole, and handed it off to the commissioners, who added their own bit of dirt. With everyone’s ceremonial shoveling done, the elm was hoisted up. The uninvited crowd and the reporter for the Chicago Tribune were disappointed to discover that the South Parks Commissioners were not providing lunch. Instead, the carriages headed back to the warmth of the Palmer House.
Memories, however, are short. In 1899, the Tribune interviewed the tree’s caretaker. He spun a tale that included a cast of thousands, a golden shovel, and Grant still in uniform — in 1865, before the park even existed. The Tribune mused that few remembered this event. Clearly, the boulder wasn’t there in 1899. A 1909 Daily News photograph shows the boulder and a bemused policeman, so it might have been installed around then. With the boulder in place and a flagpole, it became a destination worthy of a postcard. Unfortunately, the commission got the date wrong. The boulder said November 1879, the date of Grant’s triumphant parade. A disgruntled letter writer corrected them and the boulder was fixed.
The tree caretaker in 1899 said there were two issues with the elm, which ordinarily could have lived 150 years. Elms need rich loamy soil, while the park has nutrient-poor silt. The second, presented as a charmingly eccentric theory, was that it was alone and trees need companions. His observation, unlike his memory, was spot on. The science of soil microbiota has recently supported his observation by showing how trees support each other through their root systems. The tree’s passing sometime in the middle of the 20th century went unnoticed. The elaborate fountain and the horses that used it also faded from memory.
In 1971, when a letter writer asked the Tribune what the boulder could possibly refer to, no one had an answer. Even the Park District didn’t know. The Tribune quipped that maybe it was actually Washington planting a tree in Grant Park. Reminded of the boulder’s existence, the Park District planted a Kentucky coffee tree nearby. By that time, no one was planting elms in Chicago. Dutch elm disease was killing them one by one.
