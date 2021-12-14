The monument on the east end of the Midway puzzles Hyde Parkers. What’s a Blaník Knight? What’s he doing on the Midway? Who’s Masaryk?
President Tomáš Masaryk of Czechoslovakia was born in 1850 to a Moravian cook and a Slovakian coachman in what was then the Austro-Hungarian Empire. A teacher recognized his talents and persuaded his parents to send him to school. He became a professor of philosophy, authored books, entered politics and earned enemies. He offended German-speaking Catholics when he visited Tolstoy to discuss the Czech Reformation. He attacked anti-Semitism while defending a falsely accused Jewish tramp. He defended Serbs framed by the secret police. He offended Slavs when he exposed “medieval” poems as fakes. There’s a reason Masaryk’s dedication says, “Crusader for Truth.”
The fake poems were a sore spot because Czechs were creating a national identity with words. For instance, an 1894 book of folktales introduced the story of the Blaník Knights, who, as the plaque says, slumber in the “cool mountainous depths, …standing guard ready to ride forth with Saint Wenceslaus…in their nation’s hour of need.” “Good King Wenceslaus,” the 10th-century patron saint of Bohemia, was a martyr, but late 19th-century Czechs wanted a warrior.
Masaryk caught the eye of Charles Crane, who had endowed a lecture series at the University of Chicago. Masaryk was married to a woman from Brooklyn (whose last name became his middle name), spoke fluent English and was intrigued by Chicago, the third largest Czech city in the world. He accepted the invitation.
In the summers of 1902 and 1903, Masaryk spent time giving public lectures on Czech culture and history and meeting the Czech-American community of labor activists, anarchists, exiles and opportunists, enlisting their support for a Czech republic. The ties tightened when Masaryk’s daughter Alice, a sociologist, joined the University of Chicago Settlement House to work with Jane Addams in the community through 1907.
With World War I, Masaryk, in exile, lobbied the Allies for an independent Czechoslovakia. The Austro-Hungarian Empire threw Alice in prison and threatened her execution. A campaign organized by Jane Addams and the university’s Settlement House barraged the empire with thousands of letters and brought about her release.
Masaryk realized that fielding troops to fight for the Allies would give his cause leverage. With Crane’s help, he contacted the Russian minister, who agreed to allow the formation of legions primarily from Austro-Hungarian POWs held in Russian camps. The legions became central to the Czech foundation story. As the statue says, in 1914, the Knights of Blaník “rode forth with Masaryk and his legions.”
After the war, Masaryk returned to Chicago, where 200,000 people watched a parade of 40,000 marchers to catch a glimpse of him. Years of effort, and Crane’s friendship with Woodrow Wilson, paid off when Wilson agreed to an independent Czechoslovakia that combined Bohemia, Moravia, and Slovakia. Masaryk was elected president for three terms and created a government that included universal suffrage and protection of minority rights. One of Crane’s sons became the U.S. ambassador, and Crane’s daughter married Masaryk’s son, Jan.
Masaryk died in 1937. One year later, the Western allies allowed Hitler to carve up Czechoslovakia. After the war, they handed the country to Soviet Russia. Masaryk’s memory became an ideological battleground. In Prague, the Nazis destroyed the monuments, and the Russians assaulted Masaryk’s reputation.
One monument under assault was a 30-foot statue of 15th-century hero Jan Žižka that was supposed to guard an immense mausoleum dedicated to Masaryk, who was seen as Žižka’s heir — a lower-class liberator who defeated an empire. Žižka defeated the crusaders that the Holy Roman Empire sent to crush the anarchists of the Czech Reformation, whose defiant motto was “Jesus Not Caesar.”
Chicago-area Czechs, mourning Masaryk and their homeland, wanted to make their own statement of defiance. Since they had the money and political clout, the Park District agreed. The committee hired Albin Polášek, a Czech émigré and teacher at the Art Institute of Chicago who had known Masaryk, but the district banned all portraits in the parks. So, as the Nazis overran Prague, Polášek didn’t create a large statue of a man in a suit. Instead he turned to the imaginary 10th-century knight as “a monumental symbol of Thomas G. Masaryk’s eternally valid ideals of freedom, democracy, and humanity.” Considering the threat to those ideals, the knight hadto look as immovable as the mountain he’d ridden out of.
The pedestal and plaza were in place by 1942, but the committee held the 8 tons of bronze in case the nation needed it. After the war, the bronze went to a Manhattan foundry. Unfortunately, they tried to ship the statue back across the Queensboro bridge, The knight’s head slammed into the girders. The statue fell onto the pavement and broke. The isolationist Chicago Tribune gloated. No one should repair the “ponderous plug surmounted by Paul Bunyan half hidden in his whiskers.” Random foreigners did not belong in Chicago parks. But the Czechs had clout. The knight was hoisted onto its 20-foot-tall granite base in 1949.
But why the Midway? The University of Chicago is part of the Czech foundation story. It set the wheels of independence in motion when it connected Masaryk, the Czech-American community and Charles Crane. And, while the statue was being cast, the university continued to aid Czechoslovakia by offering positions to Foreign Minister Jan Masaryk, President Edvard Beneš, and dozens of scholars, enabling them to live in exile. The Czech community itself had dispersed to Cook County suburbs, so there was no clear alternative. It made sense to the committee to place it near the university’s International House, commanding the long sweep of the Midway.
By the dedication in 1955, Masaryk’s charismatic son, Jan, who had gone back to defend his country, had died from a fall from his office window. The Russians called it suicide, but no one believed them, especially when the witnesses died or were imprisoned. Thousands — including Jan’s sister Alice — flooded the Midway to listen to the dedication, painfully aware that the battle for democracy is never over.
If you see something around Hyde Park that makes you ask, "What’s that about?", let me know at hydeparkquestions@gmail.com. I might be able to find the story.
