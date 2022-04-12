Near the southeast corner of 57th Street and Kimbark Avenue, a granite bowl displays the initials “S.P.I.A.” The bowl was originally set up by the South Park Improvement Association in 1905 to water horses. What was the SPIA?
“South Park” once referred to the neighborhood that formed around the train station at 57th Street. The railroad called the stop “Wood Pile” because it was where the steam engines refueled. After real estate investors complained that they couldn’t sell lots in Wood Pile, the Illinois Central renamed the stop “Woodville” and then “South Park” in 1881 because it was near the newly landscaped north end of Jackson Park, which was the eastern part of the South Parks System (Washington Park, the Midway, and the boulevards). Upper-middle-class professionals quickly moved in.
A trolley along 55th Street created a commercial strip and a northern border to the neighborhood. On the east, livery stables, taverns and cheap housing sprouted up along the tracks on Lake Park. The Midway Plaisance defined the southern border. On the west, a stream meandered southeast from property owned by Marshall Field. He shrewdly donated 10 acres to the University of Chicago in 1890. When the university realized it needed more land, Marshall Field charged them a fortune. He then made a second fortune selling lots east of campus to U. of C. faculty. (Eventually, 44 professors built homes in South Park.)
Meanwhile, the 1893 World’s Fair replaced some of the low frame buildings with multi-story hotels. The Fair also brought the City Beautiful movement and the belief that clean, landscaped cities produced physical, mental, and moral health. The formidable Chicago Woman’s Club embraced the cause across the city.
In 1901, two members of the club, Mrs. Frank Asbury Johnson (Annie) and Mrs. Joseph Twyman (Caroline), met in Annie Johnson’s house, 5817 S. Kenwood Ave., and decided they needed a South Park Improvement Association. When they called a public meeting of South Park residents, the Inter Ocean newspaper snarked that “women accustomed to Persian rugs and polished floors” were going to clean the streets, though it conceded that they weren’t going to do it themselves in their “dainty shoes” and “trailing skirts.”
At the meeting, Annie Johnson and Caroline Twyman made their case. The streets and alleys, which were unpaved with few gutters or sewers, needed watering down to prevent great clouds of manure-laden dust being kicked up by wagons and horses. Litter and leaves needed to be cleared from the sewer inlets on the paved streets. Snow needed to be cleared from sidewalks. Vacant lots needed to be picked up and weeded. Ordinances needed to be enforced in the firetrap buildings the fair left behind. Half the district had no alleys, so garbage and ash cans blocked sidewalks, waiting for the city scavenger. Black coal smoke billowed from large polluters like the University of Chicago. The raw new buildings throughout the neighborhood had no landscaping. The streets had no shade. The neighbors agreed. They elected an almost all-male board of volunteers to incorporate the SPIA as a not-for-profit, which collected dues and hired a superintendent and workers.
With the SPIA a success, Annie Johnson left to organize a federation of imitators across the city. Caroline Twyman, 5759 S. Dorchester Ave., stayed on as secretary for a few years. Her husband, Joseph Twyman, was the interior decorator for the Tobey Furniture Company of Chicago, but more importantly, he brought the philosophy and art of William Morris to America when he immigrated from England. Twyman embraced William Morris’s belief in arts and crafts as a radical resistance to the industrial age. The SPIA inspired him to launch the South Park Workshop, 5835 S. Kimbark Ave., in 1903. The workshop housed artisans and taught bookbinding, weaving, metal work, pottery, and furniture. He wanted to create an artists’ community that would accomplish for the home what the SPIA was accomplishing for the neighborhood.
Unfortunately, Joseph died in 1904. The workshop mounted an exhibit in the Del Prado Hotel, but it didn’t last long without him. His vision of an artists’ colony, however, did live on. Radicals and artists thrived in the cheap housing left by the Fair. One branch of the colony occupied a cluster of buildings on Kenwood north of the workshop. Others discovered the concession stands on 57th left from the fair. Around 1900, Bror Norfelt, a painter, was the first to move in. His friend, Thorstein Veblen, who was teaching at the university and attacking consumer capitalism, moved in next door. I like to think of them all — the artists, the iconoclasts, the writers, the dancers in Katherine Dunham’s troupe — enjoying the shady streets brought to them by the SPIA and Mrs. Herman J. Hall of 5545 S. Blackstone.
Adelaide Hall was a passionate believer in the City Beautiful. She had a vision of the South Park neighborhood as a unified, parklike landscape. In 1901 she started working with Jens Jensen, landscape architect, as judges for the City Beautiful contests sponsored by the Tribune. With his help and that of the botanist at the Field Columbian Museum, she produced plans for the parkways. The SPIA planted hundreds of trees and landscaped the vacant lots and railroad embankment. Adelaide Hall issued pamphlets to instruct the home gardeners of South Park.
Adelaide Hall also had strong opinions about architecture, especially the many buildings that cut corners by using limestone for the facade and Chicago common brick for the sides and backs. She made headlines when she scolded an SPIA meeting, telling them they needed “verdure” to cover up their ugly raw edges. The Inter Ocean noted that “owners of $500,000 cottages sat in amazement as they heard their palaces spoken of as architectural freaks.” She went on to tackle public art. She thought the boring “granite perpetuations” of famous men making the parks look like cemeteries should be hidden by shrubbery.
The SPIA pushed to get paved streets, sewers, and streetlights and nudged owners to keep up their property, but mostly it focused on the basics of trash, streets, snow, and trees. It was such a success that they were periodically pressured to expand, but they said no. There was frequent pressure to take on other crusades, like the Hyde Park Protective League’s crusade against drinking, gambling, and crime along Lake Park. In the 1930s, the university wanted the SPIA to police the liquor laws, report zoning and ordinance violations, and prevent “undesirables” from moving in. They ignored the university. In the 1940s, real estate interests pressured the SPIA to promote restrictive covenants. The SPIA said no.
It was urban renewal that did in the SPIA. Renewal wiped out Lake Park and the cheap housing occupied by the artist colony. Many buildings followed. Aside from filling South Park with rubble, torn down buildings paid no membership dues. Too often the new residents saw no need to support community-wide services. The SPIA brochures of the 1960s pleaded, “We are all part of the same community!” But too few were convinced. The SPIA dissolved in 1972.
In 1979, Mrs. E. Hector Coates of 1220 East 57th Street, a long-term resident who fittingly promoted gardening to beautify the neighborhood, found the SPIA horse bowl in an alley. The Hyde Park Historical Society set it up near her house, a memorial to the City Beautiful.
If you see something around Hyde Park that makes you ask, "What’s that about?", let me know at hydeparkquestions@gmail.com. I might be able to find the story.
