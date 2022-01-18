The park that’s east of Hyde Park Boulevard between 53rd and 51st is tucked away next to Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive, but there’ve been times when it’s been jumping with activity. It’s worth checking out, particularly in 2022, the 100th anniversary of Harold Washington’s birth.
This park is where Hyde Park started. It’s close to where Nathan Watson once had a tavern along what once was the trail between Potawatomi villages. It’s where Paul Cornell opened his train station and hotel, the anchors for his vision for Hyde Park. A rock in the park across from Hampton House marks the approximate location where the hotel stood from 1858 to 1877 on what was then the shore. If, in 1858, you stood where the corner of 53rd and South Shore is now, your feet would be wet. A breakwater ran north from the corner, forming a harbor. Half of the current park was under water.
Cornell landscaped the hotel’s grounds. The Tribune praised the beach of “fine sand” and the grove of “old oaks that for ages have stood sentinels on the lake shore” where people could relax to the “soothing music of the waves.” In the winter, people rode sleighs to the park and a seven-acre skating pond. In the summer, music festivals filled the grove, lit by Japanese lanterns. The Illinois Central had to run special excursion trains to the park. One festival featured the Chicago Light Artillery, a Civil War unit, demonstrating its firepower, including a nighttime display of Greek Fire aimed at targets in the lake. In July 1872, the park hosted a free concert of French music. With the city in ruins from the Great Fire, thousands, one account thought 10,000, came to the park for the celebration.
When the hotel burned in 1877, Cornell sold the hotel lot and donated the grounds to form East End Park. The hotel ruins lay there for decades, while the neighbors enjoyed the park. The Hyde Park Yacht Club built a boathouse (which the Tribune thought was “quite pretentious”) by the water, until sand silted in behind the breakwater. By 1893, having failed to convince the city to dredge the harbor, the yacht club sold the building. Some of its members later organized the Jackson Park Yacht Club. The shallow sandy beach left behind was beloved by neighborhood children even though there was a literal dump in the park. The Chicago Tribune ran a front-page diatribe in 1895 about the condition of many city parks. It pointed to the “great heaps of variegated rubbish” left in East End Park by contractors. Hopefully there wasn’t much broken glass because enthusiasts taking the Kneipp Cure for rheumatism met in the park every dawn to stroll barefoot in the dewy grass.
Early in the 20th century, landscape architect Jens Jensen removed the rubbish and laid out new trees, walks, and benches. A storm in 1912 ripped out the old breakwater and carried away the beach, but left Jensen’s handiwork, which was appreciated by the four luxury hotels that lined the park’s borders by the 1920s. Their ads bragged about their park setting even as landfill started cutting East End Park off from the lake. The South Park Commission was building a new lakefront highway to connect Jackson and Grant Parks. The music of the waves became the roar of traffic, but at least the project added five acres to the park itself, doubling it to its current size. By 1931, the new design included three features that are still in the park—the ever-popular tennis courts, the comfort station (a welcome feature for the frequent celebratory picnics in the park), and the model yacht basin.
Chicago, busy planning the 1933-1934 Century of Progress, knew model yachting was an international sport and thought a competition-level basin would attract visitors. It invested in the 440 foot long, 305 foot wide, and 3 foot deep concrete basin so that it could host Model Yacht Days during the fair. The basin was carefully aligned with the prevailing southwest/northeast wind for optimum sailing and located just a few miles south of the fairgrounds, near hotels. Unfortunately, the planners also created a major flaw—the water is stagnant and periodically toxic enough to kill ducks.
So what were model yachts? They were handcrafted, with vanes connected to the keels so they could go with or against the wind, propelled only by their billowing white sails. Competition boats were large—around 50 inches long. For decades, model yacht clubs came to the park every weekend to compete for prizes. For years, the Midwest championships brought up to 2500 people to the park several times a year. It wasn’t just the middle-aged, middle-class White men in clubs who used the basin. The Park District taught yacht building—and the math and technical knowledge it required—in fieldhouses across the city. They brought the boys and their boats to the basin to compete.
After World War II, the Drive expanded, grabbing park land to wrap its lanes around both sides of the basin. Yachters accessed the basin through an underpass. The clubs were slowly fading, but model yachts were promoted as a great father-son activity. The Tribune sold blueprints. People still remember the joy when their boats took flight. Then, in the 1960s, the Drive expanded again into an eight-lane expressway east of the park. The basin was no longer surrounded, but fewer and fewer people came to the park to sail boats. The basin became home to ducks when there was water and dogs when there was none.
The park was fairly quiet until 1980 when a new noise disturbed the peace—the squawking of very large, very green, nationally famous Monk Parakeets. Luckily for the visitors seeking them, it didn’t take much skill to spot the dozens of bright green heads poking out of the many chambers in the 10-foot wide sphere of sticks. Their nest was in an ash tree near the Paul Cornell boulder. Mayor Harold Washington lived across the street at Hampton House. He called the raucous survivors his good luck charm. The parakeets lived there until 2004, when the weight of the massive nest suddenly split the large ash tree in two. Tree and nest crashed to the ground in ruins. The parakeets fled despite the valiant efforts of volunteers to save the nestlings.
In 1987, Harold Washington died suddenly, right after his triumphant re-election. To the city, he was the first African-American mayor of Chicago and the man who fought political corruption. The citywide memorials—the central library and community college—reflect his love of books, faith in education, and belief that “the guiding principle of government is to do the greatest good.” To Hyde Park, Harold was the neighbor who had long represented its concerns in Springfield and Washington. He was a familiar presence, browsing the bookstores late at night or holding court in the restaurants. Many Hyde Parkers were passionately committed to his campaigns. The neighborhood needed its own memorial. The committee considered using the yacht basin to set up portrait busts of him at different ages with inspirational quotes to celebrate his long rise on the southside. It didn’t happen, but, in 1992, donors did create a playlot, place a stone book in his memory there, and rename the park.
In the early 2000s, a group of park neighbors worked to revitalize the park. They asked for repairs, brought chess tables to the south end, and caught the attention of a coalition of politicians and donors, who found the funds to refurbish the model yacht basin and install Hyde Park resident Virginio Ferrari’s statue “Ecstasy or Due amanti che guardano le stelle” on a fountain in the water. At its dedication, the park was called the gateway to Hyde Park and the statue “a celebration of life,” as, indeed, the park itself has long been.
If you see something around Hyde Park that makes you ask, "What’s that about?", let me know at hydeparkquestions@gmail.com. I might be able to find the story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.