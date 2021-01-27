A quintet of Hyde Park seniors shared their experiences of the Civil Rights Movement during interviews with students at the University of Chicago.
The conversations, part of the U. of C.’s 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Week of Service, were put together by the University Community Service Center (UCSC) and the Parrhesia Program for Public Discourse.
The seniors who participated are members of Chicago Hyde Park Village, the local nonprofit that connects older people through social opportunities and services; they include Dolores Cross, the first female president of Chicago State University, and Brad Lyttle, the 92-year-old peace activist who launched a successful fundraiser last year to help him stay in his home.
Listen to the conversations at soundcloud.com/kafi-moragne-patterson.
