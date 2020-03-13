While some churches in Hyde Park-Kenwood are cancelling services, all area religious institutions are cleaning more and taking other precautions in response to the coronavirus outbreak, under denominational orders and guidelines of the Chicago Department of Public Health.
The Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago has suspended all liturgical services effective Saturday evening, affecting the churches of St. Ambrose, 1012 E. 47th St., and St. Thomas the Apostle, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave. Others that have cancelled services include the Episcopal Diocese of Chicago, affecting St. Paul & the Redeemer, 4945 S. Dorchester Ave., and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5200 S. University Ave.
Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave., will hold this Sunday's service online. In an email, Co-Pastor Veronica Johnson said instructions would be sent out to the congregation on Saturday and that plans are being prepared "to gather volunteers who can assist those who need assistance, from prayer to groceries, to other forms of support."
Sunday programming at the United Church of Hyde Park, 1148 E. 53rd St., is cancelled until further notice, according to a message posted to Facebook.
The Rev. Catherine E. Healy and the St. Paul & the Redeemer lay leadership had decided on Thursday to cancel sharing food and large events but to continue with Sunday services. "The moment I sent out that communication to the church, I thought, 'I'm not so sure this is the right decision. I think we are inviting people to assume more risk than they should," she said.
The edict from Bishop Jeffrey Lee did not come as a surprise, then, but as a relief. She said the congregation has been well received: "People are relieved that there's a plan and that they know what it is. I would say people are generally more concerned about the risks of exposing others than the risk to themselves."
The church's food pantry will continue; some 12-step groups will continue to meet in its facility, though all other church programs have been cancelled. A small, staff-only worship service will be live-streamed, during which she will preach about Christians' responsibility to each other and to the most vulnerable in a community.
The Body of Christ has met for church worship since the earliest days of Christianity; Healy said Christians do this to affirm their togetherness, that their faith is lived out in community.
"Our common worship is a time for us to be present to one another, to reinforce each other's faith, but also just to reinforce each other's courage and ability to survive, to look out for one another, to notice who's looking and in need of extra care," she said.
Cancelling that time together has serious costs, Healy said, particularly for those for whom worship is the main protection against isolation and loneliness. She does not take the decision lightly.
"I think I'm going to be spending most of the next several weeks on the phone," she said. "I hope that I will be able to maintain a level of contact with the people in greatest need that I have normally. It will just look a little bit different."
Communion will not be offered at Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave., this Sunday, and Sunday and Wednesday services are continuing. The Wednesday soup supper is cancelled.
University Church Chicago, 5655 S. University Ave., announced it will hold its Sunday services over Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m.
"As much as it pains us to deliver this news, we are recognizing that under-testing/under-reporting is almost certain and the risk in catching this virus is higher than we currently know," wrote the church leadership on Facebook. We are practicing an over-abundance of caution out of love for those most vulnerable to COVID-19, especially our significant elderly population. Be prayerful even now for our church, community and world as we navigate these uncharted waters together."
In a message posted to YouTube, Chris Butler of the Chicago Embassy Church, 5039 S. Greenwood Ave., said the church is taking extra sanitary precautions and will have Sunday services, asking congregants who feel ill to not come, however, and attendees to not hug or shake hands.
John Yoon with the Hyde Park Church (University Bible Fellowship), 5407 S. Hyde Park Blvd., wrote to say that the church is following guidelines put forth by Wheaton College.
Sunday services at the Vineyard Church, 5333 S. Greenwood Ave., are scheduled to proceed as planned; Pastor Aimee Tucker said in a letter that extra sanitization is being done, single-service cups will be used for Communion and that offering will be received in a box at the rear of the sanctuary.
The New Creation Church, 1160 E. 55th St., will have one Sunday service at 10 a.m., as announced on Facebook.
In an email, the leadership of the First Unitarian Church, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave., is taking extra sanitary precautions and encouraging people to stay home if experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms or if they are older or have chronic medical conditions.
Handshakes, hugs and touching are discouraged; ushers will wear disposable gloves, and offerings will be taken in a box at the back of the sanctuary. Hymnals will not be used. Choir rehearsals and singing have been cancelled for two weeks alongside other meetings.
KAM Isaiah Israel, 1100 E. Hyde Park Blvd., announced it will have worship as scheduled this weekend, with remote participation available through Facebook and by streaming.
"Judaism reminds us that we must be concerned not only for our welfare but should continually work for the well-being of those around us," wrote the synagog leadership in a statement. "Washing your hands, avoiding touching your face and staying home if you are sick are some of the ways we can work together to fulfill that value. If you suspect that you have had any personal exposure to COVID-19, please stay home. If you come to the building with respiratory symptoms, for worship or other purposes, you will be asked to return home. Please do your part to keep yourself, your family and our community safe."
Services will continue at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd.; congregants will be asked to maintain social distancing.
It is a time of uncertainty. Healy said she is unsure how long St. Paul & the Redeemer will be closed or how many people will get sick. She said she is using a passage from the Book of Esther to get her through the pandemic: "For if you keep silence at such a time as this, relief and deliverance will rise for the Jews from another quarter, but you and your father’s family will perish. Who knows? Perhaps you have come to royal dignity for just such a time as this.”
"Perhaps our church is called to be present for such a time as this," Healy said. "And we have the resources to respond, and I want us to respond in a way that minimizes risk and maximizes aid for as many people as possible.
This information, compiled Friday afternoon, is subject to change as the situation develops. Check with individual institutions for the most-up-to-date information.
