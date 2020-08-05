Chicago Public Schools (CPS) have abandoned a plan for a partial return to in-person learning this fall: students will take online classes for at least the first quarter, through Nov. 9.
Hyde Park teachers and parents acknowledged that it was the only possible course of action as COVID-19 cases in the city continue to rise.
"Last week, we engaged with our families and asked for their feedback, and it was evident that our families were not comfortable with the state of the pandemic and the national response," said CPS CEO Janice Jackson at an Aug. 5 press conference. "Although our families expressed how much they wanted to return to their school communities and how much their students missed their friends and teachers, they did not feel that this was the right time."
Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady noted that the city's is tracking 275 new cases a day, up from under 200 a month ago. The city's case positivity rate has increased a point in the past month, to 4.8%.
"The fact that that over the past four to five weeks we've added between 80 and 100 cases and not seen signs of that turning around makes us concerned as we're planning ahead for a complicated school district like CPS," she said. "We need to make these decisions a month in advance, and if we've added 80 to 100 new cases over the past month without seeing turnaround, we very easily could see that many or more a month ahead.
A return to the "hybrid" model — the district's initial goal, in which "pods" of 15 students would go to school two days a week — would depend on trends flattening and improving alongside positive feedback from teachers, staff and families, said Arwady. She said she would like to see CPS resume some in-person instruction in the second quarter.
Ray School's new principal, Gayle Harris-Neely, endorsed the decision. "Safety is paramount for all stakeholders," she said. "The Ray staff will continue to provide high quality teaching and learning coupled with SEL support for our Ray Warriors."
Community college teacher Lisa Samra, whose twins attend Whitney Young, 211 S. Laflin St., both worries about the repercussions of continued remote learning and accepts the necessity of doing it.
"You have to acknowledge that there's learning that happens in a classroom face-to-face, but there's a continuum of learning," she said. "We know that homeschooling works. We know that kids can be good independent learners with guidance."
Heather Hall, Samra's wife who teaches preschool at Ray, noted the fact that young children are not able to participate in play as normal during the pandemic. "What I think is exciting, if we're going to spin this to look at the positive, is that how parents would come up to me when I taught first grade at the end of the year and say, 'Oh my gosh, my kid is reading. Thank you so much, this is so amazing.'
"I just remember thinking, 'I didn't really do that much,'" she continued, noting the research that shows that simply reading to one-on-one a kindergartner will cause him or her to learn.
"This is homeschool connection. Yeah, it sucks, because people either aren't able to work because they're going to work and they're not able to be with their kids and they're not able to manage both simultaneously, but inevitably, both families will come to understand what and how their children are learning, because they're having to be more active in that process."
The Chicago Teachers Union, for their part, registered discontent with the hybrid plan after it was announced and began making moves towards a strike yesterday. (At the press conference, Mayor Lori Lightfoot dismissed the implication that union maneuvering had anything to do with the decision.)
Kristina Lawson, Bret Harte Elementary's case manager and a special needs math teacher, also supports the decision. She said a majority of her colleagues did not want to strike for the second year in a row, but they did want to be safe.
"Honestly, I was afraid to go back into the classroom, just because of the uncertainty with COVID at this point," she said. "I didn't want to put more persons at risk, whether it's the staff or the children, until they can find a vaccine."
Erica Walker, whose two children attend Bret Harte, called the CPS plan the lesser of two evils but acknowledged that it will have a disproportionate impact on students based on the amount of support they have at home, "Depending on the availability of adults to support kids with work, to be able to stay home with kids."
"A benefit of my job is that it's something that I can do remotely, and it is also related to education, so there was a lot of overlap and flow in terms of being able to support my kids at home but also being able to do my job," she said. "I know that I'm fortunate in that way. It wasn't that difficult. We created a schedule; I gave them flexibility as to when certain things would be completed."
Walker predicts "stopgap" measures to support parents, and Lightfoot said the district is working on a child care plan.
Local meal distribution at schools will continue "for as long as it's needed," Jackson said, as will computer distribution and free broadband internet sign-up to families.
"We have drawn on a lot of lessons from this past spring in order to improve remote learning," continued Jackson. "Students will be engaged for the entirety of a normal school day through a mixture of live, real-time instruction with their classmates and teachers, small group activities as well as independent learning."
Lawson said planning and outreach are needed now to ensure success in the coming period of remote learning.
"Now's the time to reach out to parents, and as a case manager, I have to reach out to parents already to let them know what the expectations are for special needs students," she said. "We have to a remote learning plan for each student in place in my case load, and it has to detail what instruction will look like remotely. So that's what we have to do again. We have three to four weeks to communicate with parents and make sure they have the technology.
Samra complained that CPS "dragged their feet on this, and it makes prepping for remote learning that much more difficult."
"Engaging students online is hard. They look at Zoom like it’s TV, spaced out," she said. But she thinks the process can be improved, suggesting utilizing the 15-student pods for remote learning as well, "to make the ratio smaller and easier to reach online."
Walker does not know what to expect about beginning a school year with remote learning, but she has high hopes.
"I believe that teachers are going to approach this with the same dedication and the same creativity that they always have, if not more," she said. "I think the teachers are going to be dedicated to still continue to do their jobs and continue to educate kids the best that they can.
"It's definitely got to be more collaborative with parents to do that under these conditions. I think there's an opportunity there for be collaboration and a joint effort to ensure that kids are learning under these conditions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.