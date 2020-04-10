The Office Depot located in the Hyde Park Shopping Center, 5420 S. Lake Park Ave., has reopened after being closed Thursday. The store reopened Friday. An Office Depot spokesperson confirmed the reopening, but did not explain why the store had closed.
The store’s hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. The store will be closed Sunday, April 12.
