Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club's annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser will be conducted virtually on Sunday morning. Participants can fry pancakes from their home kitchens, post pictures online and donate to the youth programming nonprofit.
"We realized early in March that it wasn't going to be an option to have such a big event that draws hundreds of people at the same time into one space," said Development Director Sarah Lickey Diwan. HPNC considered cancelling but, recognizing the role the early-spring fundraiser plays in the community, decided instead to hold it virtually.
The pancake breakfast will extend far beyond Hyde Park this year, as Diwan is asking participants to invite friends and family across the country to take part. A Facebook Live stream will begin at 9 a.m., and social media users can use the hashtag #HPNCPancakes during the event.
Hyde Park Produce, 1226 E. 53rd St., and Hyde Park Bank have continued their sponsorship, with the former providing prizes to whoever posts the best pancake photos.
"The goal is to really create some sense of community at a time when we're all very isolated in our own homes," she said. Around 110 "virtual tickets" have already been sold — $10 general admission, $8 for students, $5 for children — more in advance than is typical for the fundraiser, which sells the majority of its tickets at the door.
While Diwan characterized this year's Pancake Breakfast as more of a "friend-raiser" than a fundraiser, she noted the event usually brings in $4,000-$6,000 and hopes this year's will bring in the lower end.
The shelter-in-place has resulted in HPNC, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave., cancelling all its usual programming. This has had a severe effect on the nonprofit's finances, as more than half of its revenue comes from programming fees while up to another quarter comes from reimbursement grants.
"We're not able to collect any of that, so up to 75% of our revenue is lost," Diwan said. But she added that HPNC "will definitely be OK."
"We are investigating all of the potential financial supports that are beginning to club at the state and federal levels," she explained Expenses have been cut, though the nonprofit is trying to ensure all its employees continue getting paid. HPNC is trying to delay mortgage and utility payments; Diwan credited Gov. J.B. Pritzker's request that institutions try to work with small businesses and nonprofits during the crisis.
"It's going to be tight. It's going to be extremely challenging. But we will be doing everything under our control to retain some kind of support at this time," Diwan said.
