In spite of a global pandemic that required the festivities take place online, the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club's annual Pancake Breakfast was a success this year, raising $4,005 for the 111-year-old youth nonprofit.
Rather than having breakfast at HPNC, 5480 S. Kenwood Ave., participants livestreamed and posted photos of their pancake-making at home on Sunday. Veteran flipper and server Jay Mulberry won the raffle, and Kit Grindler, a University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration student, won the contest for best-looking, starburst-shapes pancakes with honey from her parents' farm. She received a breakfast basket from Hyde Park Produce, 1226 E. 53rd St., which sponsored the fundraiser with Hyde Park Bank.
"Happy Sunday!" said Bethany Pickens from her kitchen as she streamed herself greasing her griddle, dropping blueberries onto the batter and crisping Canadian bacon as smooth jazz played. "Wish you were here! It's going to be pretty good, I can tell already!"
Her flips went off without a hitch. "Now I can relax," she said, plating the pancakes with whipped cream.
Programming has largely ceased at HPNC, and the nonprofit has seen up to 75% of its revenue dry up. Development Director Sarah Lickey Diwan said expenses have been cut, though the nonprofit is trying to ensure all employees continue getting paid and is trying to delay mortgage and utility payments. Diwan credited Gov. J.B. Pritzker's request that institutions try to work with small businesses and nonprofits during the crisis.
But HPNC is trying to provide emergency childcare for staff at the University of Chicago Medical Center, and Diwan said 10 more spots are available for children of essential U. of C. workers through the Little Inspirations Child Care Center.
"The maximum number of kids we'll have is 30, but those emergency care spots haven't been heavily used," Diwan said. "But we do want to be there for people who are in a pinch."
Per social distancing guidelines, each child is getting six square feet of their own with enough materials for activities that no one will have to share, and Diwan said the teacher-to-child ratio is very low.
