The state is funneling $140 million to federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) across Illinois, and three such organizations in Hyde Park and Kenwood — Howard Brown Health, Friend Health and the Near North Health Service Corporation — stand to benefit.
"Our state is among the best in class when it comes to fighting COVID-19 because we put people first, and our health care providers have had a key role in making that priority possible," said Gov. J.B. Pritzker at a Sept. 25 press conference announcing the grants at Howard Brown's Englewood clinic, 641 W. 63rd St.
Noting "that work has come at a significant financial cost, from maintaining payroll to spending extra on personal protective equipment to taking extra precautions in ambulance services for ambulance services for ambulance-positive individuals," Pritzker said his administration would launch a portal next week for small providers to apply for additional funding.
"In short," Pritzker said, "we're providing direct dollars to our direct responders." The money came from the state's share of the CARES Act, passed by Congress this spring and allocated by the General Assembly through the state's budget.
Howard Brown, which focuses on Chicagoland's LGBTQ population with 14 clinics on the North, South and West sides, as well as Oak Park, has received $484,732.
Friend Health, which has a clinic at 800 E. 55th St. and seven other locations across the city, including two in Woodlawn, focuses on care for infants through young adults and received $2.149 million.
And Near North, which has eight locations in Chicago including three in Kenwood — the Cottage View Health Center, 4829 S. Cottage Grove Ave., the Reavis School-Based Health Center (temporarily closed), 834 E. 50th St., and the Komed Holman Health Center, 4259 S. Berkeley Ave. — received $965,126.
"As everyone has said and seen, COVID-19 has impacted certain communities and vulnerable populations very hard, especially Medicaid customers and the providers who serve them," said Department of Healthcare and Family Services Director Theresa Eagleson. "We are grateful to be in a position to use these funds to ease the burden of our community partners to serve patients."
It took time to get the money out because the administration wanted to spend it to the letter of the law and because they wanted to distribute it where it was most needed, she explained.
Eagleson recounted that FQHCs arose under pressure from the civil rights movement in 1965 to serve underserved rural and urban populations.
"Said another way, these community partners treat people regardless of their ability to pay or insurance level — regardless of the color of their skin or their immigration status," she said. "They are on the frontline of the fight against COVID, and the CARES payments scheduled to reach their accounts will provide a critical infusion of cash to help them continue that fight."
Horward Brown, Friend Health and Near North have tested tens of thousands of people for the coronavirus since the pandemic spread to Chicago.
Maya Green, Howard Brown's Regional Medical Director for the South and West sides, said the Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., has greatly expanded its contact tracing work since the pandemic began. And while the clinic's mission is to eliminate health disparities in LGBTQ people, she stressed that anyone can provide welcoming care there.
"We have an obligation and we have the honor of seeing people regardless of the ability to pay," she said. "A large part of that is through our federal dollars that make it possible to provide and render high-quality service to the community around us. Whether you have insurance or not, whether you can pay out-of-pocket or not, you will receive the same standard of care and access to care as anybody else."
System-wide, Green said Howard Brown has tested more than 20,000 people for COVID-19. "The 55th center was a large part of that, just to have that space where people know they could come," she said. The Hyde Park clinic has also worked on mask education and on preventing further community transmission.
Hyde Park "services Black and Brown communities; once we land in the hospital, we're in a different system, and it doesn't always fare well for us," she said. "So I'm excited about the CARES Act. It allows us to expand our reach, expand our COVID-testing capability — but more importantly, the stuff that 55th is doing is (expanding) our contact tracing."
Kathleen Jackson with Near North said the network was established in 1966 and became a nonprofit in 1982. "It exists primarily to provide low-income individuals and families in Chicago with access to high-quality, affordable health care," she said, regardless of patients' ability to pay. "If someone comes here and they don't have insurance, we work with them. We don't turn anyone away at all." Staffers also work to help patients get health insurance.
Beyond the location in Reavis Elementary, the Cottage View clinic, open since 2002, is located in the ground floor of the Cottage View Terrace apartments senior building (Jackson stressed that NNHSC has taken stringent guidelines to safeguard residents' safety and to prevent contagion at all its clinics). At any rate, both clinics serve the public in addition to seniors and students.
System-wide, Near North saw more than 45,000 patients last year for primary care, psychiatry, podiatry, addiction medicine, chronic illness management, the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program and other issues. The Komed Holman Health Center offers dental care. And throughout the pandemic, Near North has done coronavirus testing at area churches, aldermanic offices and community organizations.
"It's an amazing organization, and we provide high-quality health care," Jackson said, noting that she herself is a patient.
