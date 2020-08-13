The Hyde Park Historical Society will host a virtual tour of a West Woodlawn policy king’s house this Saturday.
The two-flat at South Eberhart Avenue and 65th Streeet belonged to Henry Young, one of the people who ran the lottery-style game known as “policy” that flourished on the South Side in the first half of the 20th century.
The building has most of its original interiors intact, including wallpapers. The tour, led by HPHS board member Clinée Hedspeth, includes a “special household surprise.”
Get the Zoom link to the tour by contacting HPHS at info@hydepark before Aug. 14. The tour itself will take place Saturday, Aug. 15, 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
