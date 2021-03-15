The organizers of the Hyde Park Garden Fair have cancelled the event for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It had been scheduled for Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15, after Mother's Day.
In a statement, organizer George Rumsey said concerns for committee members, volunteers and customers provoked the cancellation.
"Holding a spring fair is complicated by the need to acquire plants,” he said, observing that fair organizers typically acquire goods for sale in December and January. “Currently, many growers are not selling wholesale, and others have already sold out or have greatly reduced their supplies for this year.”
Last year’s Garden Fair Bulb and Mum Sale, scheduled every September, was also cancelled. Rumsey said organizers are optimistic that the fall sale will be held in an expanded format this year, with cool-weather vegetables, perennials and other seasonal plants for sale alongside the usual tulips, daffodils, specialty bulbs, chrysanthemums, orchids and house plants.
The fair has been held for more than 60 years; its proceeds benefit the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference.
