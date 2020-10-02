A Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce coffee chat will feature former United States Secretary of Education Arne Duncan on Tuesday, October 6 at 9 AM.
Duncan is currently a managing partner at Emerson Collective, a self-described “social change organization that uses a broad range of tools including philanthropy, impact investing, and policy solutions to create the greatest good for the greatest number of people.”
The event description states that Duncan is returning to Chicago “on a mission to improve the lives of young adults in his hometown.”
“Through partnerships with local business leaders, community organizers, and nonprofit groups, Duncan aims to create job and life opportunities for disconnected youth between the ages of 17 and 24.”
Those interested can register to attend the Zoom event here.
