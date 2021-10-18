The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce has moved its offices to the Hyde Park Bank Building.
The chamber's new offices are at 1525 East 53rd Street, in the storefront formerly occupied by University Travel.
The group will host an open house on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. It will be followed by a networking event in the bank lobby.
Visit hydeparkchamberchicago.org for more information.
