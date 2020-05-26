Across the 2nd District's 30th Sector, which includes beats in the Hyde Park and Washington Park neighborhoods, police report four shootings (including three homicides), ten burglaries (four solved, one with an identified suspect) and nine robberies (seven with firearms, one vehicular carjacking and one strong-arm) between April 15 and May 17.
Three robberies have been solved, and the suspect in one case has been identified, police said at a May 19 Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) meeting. Four of the robberies were solved, and police have identified a suspect in one other incident.
In Beat 233, which covers the Washington Park and the area between Hyde Park Boulevard, 55th Street and Woodlawn Avenue, there were 109 calls for public safety, 16 calls about a general disturbance, 10 calls for burglar alarms, 9 calls about domestic disturbances and 6 calls for wellbeing checks over the reporting period.
In Beat 234, which covers the area between Woodlawn Avenue, Hyde Park Boulevard, 55th Street and the lakefront, there were 39 general disturbance calls, 36 public safety calls, 18 parking violation calls, 14 incidents of criminal trespassing and 13 domestic disturbances over the reporting period.
CAPS Officer Candice Smith said there have been "quite a few" criminal trespass calls in Beat 234; she said the police are trying to be more visible amid the pandemic as crime nevertheless continues.
In Beat 235, which covers the area roughly east of Cottage Grove Avenue between 55th and 61st streets, excluding Jackson Park, there were 24 general disturbance calls, 14 burglar alarms, 13 vehicle accidents, 5 calls about a suspicious people and 6 incidents of domestic battery.
Sgt. Yolanda Walton said that under the 2nd District's community strategic plan, which identified gun violence as the district's paramount concern, police have conducted multiple traffic stops, particularly in targeted areas with frequent recorded gunfire. She said seatbelt law enforcement at Hyde Park Boulevard and Cornell Avenue and in Washington Park has helped mitigate crime in the area.
Walton said police have recently conducted nine missions against quality-of-life crimes such as drug or loose cigarette selling, loud disturbances and public drinking, which she said has also resulted in illegal guns being pulled off the street.
Next month's CAPS meetings are scheduled to be held over Zoom: for the 20th Sector, which includes Kenwood's Beat 222, on Tuesday, June 16, at 6 p.m. and for the 30th Sector on Tuesday, June 23, at 6 p.m. The 2nd District CAPS office, available at 312-747-5109 or CAPS.002District@chicagopolice.org, can arrange registration.
