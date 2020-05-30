Breaking News: Hyde Park quiet as Mayor imposes curfew

By Aaron Gettinger, staff writer

Hyde Park-Kenwood remained calm as violence struck downtown Chicago, and it seemed to resemble a ghost town after 9 p.m. when a citywide curfew went into effect.

Decrying violent protests that have shut down the Loop and surrounding downtown neighborhoods, Mayor Lori Lightfoot declared the citywide curfew from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. effective indefinitely.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Hyde Park's streets were nearly empty. Pedestrian traffic was limited and few vehicles were out.

Essential workers are exempt from the curfew. Lightfoot said she is not calling out the Illinois National Guard.

"The people who are throwing things at our police, who came armed with weapons to what should have been a peaceful protest to honor the memory of George Floyd, those are criminals," she said, referred to the man Minneapolis police officers killed in custody, touching off a national wave of protests and riots.

"We gave and will continue to give peaceful 1st Amendment expression, the space it needs, and the space it deserves. We have zero tolerance for the people who came prepared for a fight and try to initiate and provoke our police department. There's no space for that, and we should not give them any shelter anywhere in our city."

Hyde Park-Kenwood was calm at sunset. CTA service is running locally south of 35th Street. Millennium and Van Buren Street stations are closed; otherwise, the Metra Electric and South Shore lines are running. Lake Shore Drive is closed to traffic.

"The vast majority of people who assembled yesterday and today did what we would have expected, which is peaceful protest. But for the other element, they came to stir up a mess and create havoc, and we are not having it," the mayor said.

Reached for comment, Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) recalled the peaceful start to protests and admonished the rioters: “These are people inserting themselves movements that they haven’t been in. We got downtown and started seeing people a lot of us didn’t know.”

“I just want everyone to be safe. I don’t agree, but I understand. I’m a Black mother. I got three Black boys. We’ve been fighting this fight since Emmett Till, and I don’t understand how, as a country, we can’t get to a place where we can hold this system accountable,” she said. “This is a racist system that pits us against each other, that does not hold us accountable in the same way.”

“Where do we go from here? Where do we get to a place where we make sure that people are protected, no matter what color you are? That’s the kind of America I want to live in,” she said.