As the COVID-19 crisis wears on, protections have remained in place for many renters, with eviction moratoriums in effect at both the state and federal level in Illinois. But housing advocates are increasingly concerned about a deluge of filings once the eviction bans end — as well as the possibility in the meantime that some landlords will illegally change the apartment locks, or simply coerce their tenants into leaving.
One measure approved by City Council in June requires landlords to take part in a week-long negotiation period with tenants who show that they cannot pay rent. It can be difficult, however, for people to navigate the process, and landlords can still choose to evict the tenant if there is no agreement.
That’s where the COVID-19 Eviction Prevention Project is supposed to come in. The initiative, which was started in early September by the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing (LCBH), aims to prevent eviction filings by connecting tenants to emergency rental funding, negotiating settlement terms with landlords, and, as a last resort, defending people against evictions in court.
It’s funded by the city’s Department of Housing and the federal CARES Act, as well as money from the state’s homeless prevention program. The money, which is currently set to last through the end of the year, will go to tenants in need of help paying down debts or working out repayment agreements with their landlords.
“People don’t think of needing a lawyer in these situations until they get their actual court papers. And we want to encourage people to call us now,” said Michelle Gilbert, a longtime housing lawyer and Hyde Park resident, who recently was named director of the Eviction Prevention Project.
Gilbert comes to the project from Legal Aid Chicago, where she had been working on issues like housing for people with HIV/AIDS since 1990. (Her last day was on Aug. 31, four days ahead of her 30-year anniversary.)
She’s from Peoria, and recalls that she grew up in a diverse neighborhood because her family didn’t move during the blockbusting and white flight of the mid-20th century, with the result that “race and housing and economics is kind of something that I’ve been thinking about since I was a kid.” (Though Peoria is still majority-white, an analysis last year from the now-defunct Governing magazine found that it was the sixth-most segregated metro area in the country along Black-white lines.)
“That’s why, you know, I’m drawn to Hyde Park. I have always felt most comfortably in a racially mixed community,” she said. “It’s completely foreign to my mindset if I were in a not racially mixed community, how someone would choose that.”
In Hyde Park, worries about dwindling diversity have come to the fore during the COVID-19 crisis, with one activist recently charging that the combination of the pandemic and the rapid development of the neighborhood over the last decade is leading to the “social cleansing of Black, brown, working-class people out of this neighborhood.”
From 2000 to 2018, the share of neighborhood residents who are Black decreased from 37.7% to 26.8%, according to data from the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning. That could be further affected by a surge in evictions, which disproportionately impact low-income women of color, according to the Eviction Lab, and could lead to more housing instability across the South and West sides.
For Gilbert and LCBH’s Eviction Prevention Project, the main goal is to nip that citywide crisis in the bud. The amount of funding the group has won’t be enough to cover everyone’s unpaid rent, especially those who may have been struggling to keep up since the beginning of the pandemic or earlier. That means most of the project’s resources, including five of its dozen attorneys, are directed at trying to preempt eviction filings by negotiating with landlords.
“If both sides can go into a negotiation with the attitude that, you know, the best negotiated settlement is one where neither side has gotten exactly what they wanted, then we might actually be able to prevent evictions,” said Gilbert. “Call me back in January to see if it works out, but that’s my goal.”
To succeed, the project must connect with as many tenants as possible. That can be difficult while courts are shut down and eviction filings are forbidden, particularly if people don't know where to turn for help. To that end, Gilbert said, the project’s community engagement team is using its existing connections to elected officials, neighborhood organizations and tenants’ unions, including the ones in Hyde Park and Woodlawn, as well as buildings with tenants LCBH has worked with in the past.
“In a way, we’re connecting with anyone — get three warm bodies in a room and I’ll talk to them,” said Gilbert.
While the focus of the project is on negotiating with landlords, the group also will defend tenants in court if it becomes necessary. Furthermore, they’ll target landlords who are engaging in illegal behavior with lawsuits. The group will file its first two lawsuits against landlords for illegal lockouts this week.
Lockouts, like voluntary evictions, are difficult to track, because they never make it into the court system, but Gilbert said her work over the past few weeks suggests a lot are taking place across the city, as landlords who can’t turn to the courts use other measures to evict tenants.
“We have the 12 lawyers...the busiest so far are the lockout people,” she said. She also recalled seeing photos from one lockout where the landlord had thrown out the tenant’s child’s clothes and toys. “COVID is hurting us all, and I understand if you’re not getting rent and hurt, but, you know, don’t throw away a baby’s toys. So yeah, we will sue them.”
To contact the Eviction Prevention Project, visit rentervention.com or call 312-347-7600.
