The Hyde Park Art Center is granting 20 additional awards of $8,000 each to art spaces across the city as part of the second phase of the Artists Run Chicago Fund of COVID-19 relief to Chicago artists, after 50 got grants in the first round in March.
The second phase supports experimental artist-led spaces and platforms, particularly those run by Black, Indigenous, or other people of color, women, queer people or people with disabilities.
“The second phase of the Artists Run Chicago Fund grant allowed Hyde Park Art Center to expand funding to artists working to support other artists through non-traditional platforms like an exchange-based street market, a live streaming shopping network for art, and neighborhood maker-spaces for clay and textiles,” said Allison Peters Quinn, HPAC’s Director of Exhibition and Residency Programs, in a statement.
“These initiatives are extremely important to the vitality of the Chicago art community by making art and the art-making process accessible to everyone. These spaces are actively thinking through how to improve cultural exchange and make a social impact in and around the city.”
Woodlawn artist Andrea Yarbrough is one of the second-round recipients for her ongoing project "in ℅: Black women," a collective of Black women who have created public art in vacant lots on the South Side.
"It's really a space to think about what it means to 'build' with Black women around care, regenerating vacant spaces and also building cartographies of care," she said in an interview. "The vacant lot for me is a site that has so much opportunity but that people typically see as an eyesore in our communities, and a lot of people go about the idea that we're going to go about placemaking.
“But my experience and my idea of a lot of space when you look at history is that these are already spaces that have been cultivated and that the work we're doing is about place-keeping."
With all the fly dumping in vacant lots, Yarbrough often drives around vacant lots in Woodlawn or Grand Crossing to find material for "in ℅: Black women." She and her collaborators, mostly women Yarbrough already knew whose work she admired, "really took time to think about the design of the objects," she said, "thought about accessibility of the objects and who they were being made for."
"It's really about care in the design process, but then also in the making process, especially as it relates to material," Yarbrough said. "We could easily go out and buy wood from whatever lumber space, but there's already so much waste, so we really wanted to lean into the circular economy and be able to loop those things that are discarded or thrown away back into our own economy."
Black women, she said, have been ironically erased from eco-feminism, and she said said there is "an absence of what it means to be able to make and build collectively as Black women, especially from a place of care."
"in ℅: Black women" is about giving Black women their own space, Yarbrough said. "I think the want of actually physically making objects is so important, because we don't have to lean on other people to create the spaces that we need and want."
An exhibition of items made as part of the project, made by mostly chairs and tables, as well as part of an oral history project on Black women's relationships to care will open this month at the Let Us Breathe collective's Breathing Room Space, 1434 W. 51st St. Yarbrough herself has been selected for the 2021 Chicago Architecture Biennial.
She plans to use her HPAC grant for chair-making workshops this summer and to winterize a workshop in Woodlawn so that they do not have to work outside in the cold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.