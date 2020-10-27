The Hyde Park–Kenwood Community Conference will host a community dialogue on electric scooters next Thursday.
The city’s second e-scooter pilot, which began in August and runs until December, features a greater coverage area and more scooters than last year’s initial program.
Representatives from Bird, Lime and Spin, the three operators taking part in the program, will be at the HPKCC meeting, as will representatives from local aldermanic offices.
Thursday, Oct. 29, from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Visit bit.ly/HPKCCTTFescooter to register, and email questions in advance to transit@hydepark.org.
