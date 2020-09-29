The Hyde Park–Kenwood Community Conference (HPKCC) has added more than 50 new members in the last year, President Fylynne Crawford said at the group’s annual meeting on Sunday.
Much of the increase in membership has been due to the community forums the group has held since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. Topics for the virtual meetings, which typically have more than 100 people in attendance, include food security, voting access, and life under the pandemic. In the wake of civil unrest, the group convened an emergency forum with local legislators.
“I am proud of how the board pulled together to keep HPKCC at the forefront of community dialogue on the most important issues we face,” said Crawford at the meeting.
The conference is planning to host two more forums this year, including one in October with restorative justice practitioners.
HPKCC also elected a group of new board members at Sunday’s meeting. They are: Yumahara Garcia, Bryan Glenn, Gino Betts, Raquel Irvin, Mila Jameson, Dawn Posey and Eric Thompson.
For more information or to join HPKCC visit hydepark.org.
