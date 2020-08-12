The Youth Art Board at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., will host an art supply drive this Thursday afternoon.
The drive will collect supplies to donate to young people in underserved communities. The center is partnering with Upcycling Colors, a nonprofit that redistributes leftover arts, office, and craft supplies across Chicago and to other countries.
"Children within my community are hardly exposed to artistic projects within their homes. My goal is to debunk this norm by supplying children with easy access to any artistic resources,” said Youth Art Board member Alexis Thomas, who is hosting the drive, in a statement.
Drop off supplies at the HPAC parking lot from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m on Thursday, August 13.
