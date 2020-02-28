Howard Brown Health, Chicago's foremost LGBTQ health care provider, has announced plans for a comprehensive needs assessment for LGBTQ South Siders as planning continues for a large community center for Howard Brown and two to four ally organizations, funded by a $15 million grant included in the 2019 Illinois capital bill.
"Our brainstorming and our imagination are anchored in what the individuals who are most likely to use the center and rely on its services articulate are their most pressing needs or their biggest preferences," said Howard Brown President and CEO David Ernesto Munar in an interview.
The organization is partnering with Pride Action Tank, a think tank and project incubator affiliated with the AIDS Foundation of Chicago, to run the assessment. Community input is ongoing through September, followed by partnership and site election by February 2021, implementation and planning through February 2022, plan review through February 2023 and construction, with a ribbon-cutting, in February 2024. Sites are being considered from Bronzeville to Roseland, Chatham and South Shore.
Munar noted that state's grant is meeting great demand on the South Side. The center will house a clinic and include the partners' service and administrative offices. Howard Brown has clinics in Englewood (with walk-in sexually transmitted disease testing and dental care), 641 W. 63rd St., Back of the Yards (with psychiatric services through a partnership with the state's Thresholds organization), 734 W. 47th St., and Hyde Park, 1525 E. 55th St., as well as others on the North and West sides.
"We realize that we are not going to be able to fulfill the entirety of needs for the South Side, but we want to respond to the big themes that are illuminated by this assessment," Munar said. "Our mission is to serve the community, so it's really about what the patient and the community needs … We're not bringing an agenda, but we bring our bank of expertise, which is at its core good primary care."
While Howard Brown has 45 years of experience treating areas of particular concern to LGBTQ people — the clinic is a place where patients do not have to explain sexual orientations, gender identities and family compositions to staff and providers — Munar said a third of its patients are straight and that the organization will treat anyone who desires care.
"Those frameworks of being affirming and nonjudgmental apply to non-LGBT people, too," he said. "Particularly on the South Side, we want to be culturally competent to our Black and African American communities; in Humboldt Park and Rogers Park, around the Latino communities. LGBT health and cultural competency is a cornerstone and important facet to who we are, but we make our services available to everyone."
Munar said there is not a substantial amount of difference in Howard Brown's primary care practices on the South Side but noted that every walk-in patient at the Englewood clinic sees a provider who does a general health screening as well as infection testing. He observed that Howard Brown sees more patients dealing with difficulties accessing transit and dealing with poverty, food and housing insecurity on the South Side.
"Some of those societal disparities are more evident in a patient's demographics," he said. "The health disparities in Englewood are some of the highest in the city. We are seeing a higher level of patients who don't have a medical home, so having that deeper offering has really worked."
Aside from clinical care, Howard Brown wants to know what what characteristics would make the community center welcoming, safe and affirming, from its set-up to decor to proximity to other commercial activities. "We want to make sure that whatever we create is appropriate and a place where people can enjoy visiting and receiving services."
The assessment will utilize online surveys and community meetings; information will be available on the Pride Action Tank's website, www.prideactiontank.org.
"It's our hope they will reach hundreds of South Siders who represent the full spectrum of diversity, including age, gender, economic status and family composition," Munar said. "We're also hoping that Pride Action Tank's report can be a planning tool for other entities or other philanthropic efforts to expand services to our community on the South Side."
