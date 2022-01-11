The city has given each alderperson 20,000 KN95 masks to distribute. Here's how to get yours if you live in the 3rd, 4th, 5th or 20th wards. Click here to see which ward you live in.
3rd Ward, Ald. Pat Dowell
Masks are available to the general public with proof of residency at the ward office, 5046 S. State St.
4th Ward, Ald. Sophia King
Mask distribution (two per individual) is happening on Thursday from 1-5 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ward office, 435 E. 35th St. It would be helpful for people to bring identification to prove residency.
5th Ward, Ald. Leslie Hairston
Distribution hours are Monday and Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the ward office, 2325 E. 71st St. Everyone is getting one box of 25 masks, and staff are asking what people’s addresses are. “Those are the hours that we are trying to adhere to, to be mindful of our own health,” said Chief of Staff Kimberly Webb, “but we are also mindful that people are just going to walk in.”
20th Ward, Ald. Jeanette Taylor
Distribution hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the ward office, 5707 S. Wentworth Ave. Upon arrival, call 773-966-5641.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.