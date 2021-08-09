Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.