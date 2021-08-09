The dog days are here: the National Weather Service is predicting hot, muggy weather this week, with highs in the low-90s through Thursday, though Lake Michigan breezes may offer some respite. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms every day.
Because of the high dew points, however, it will feel quite hot before a cooldown is expected this weekend.
The nearest city cooling area is the King Community Service Area at 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave., open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors are required to wear a face covering, which the Department of Family & Support Services provides free of charge.
Local Chicago Park District properties with water spray features include Gwendolyn Brooks Park, 4542 S. Greenwood Ave., Kenwood Park, 1330 E. 50th St., Bixler Park, 5641 S. Kenwood Ave., and the Beehive Spray Pool at 6156 S. Dorchester Ave.
The city provides wellbeing checks to anyone with whom people cannot make contact during this heat wave; call 3-1-1 to arrange one.
Drink plenty of fluids to combat heat exhaustion. Symptoms of heat stroke include extremely high body temperature of 103 degrees or above, dizziness and nausea, throbbing headache and rapid and strong pulse, and red, hot and dry skin. Call 9-1-1 immediately if someone is suffering from these symptoms.
