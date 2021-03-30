One year after the coronavirus pandemic upended American life during Lent, COVID-19 is still profoundly affecting Christian life in Hyde Park-Kenwood as churches observe Holy Week.
Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave., briefly resumed limited, socially distanced, in-person worship last fall, when cases went down, but went back online after the second surge began. The Rev. Nancy Goede said six parishioners have gotten COVID-19 through the pandemic, and one has died from it.
"A Lutheran understanding of that is that this is not God at work, in the pandemic," she said. "That puts us at odds with a lot of independent Protestants, who would say, 'It was God's will that this woman died in the pandemic, otherwise it couldn't have happened, because everything that happens must be God's will.
“But as Lutherans, we have a much more robust understanding of evil, sin and death at work in the world, and we look at her death and we say, ‘God has not abandoned us, her or her family. God is always with us in suffering, but there is sin and death in the world, and God overcomes that on Easter in resurrecting Jesus from the dead. But that does not end the hold that sin and death have over our lives now.’ ”
The Rev. Charlene Hill said the United Church of Hyde Park, 1448 E. 53rd St., has found a rhythm in church life, with parishioners showing kindness and grace towards themselves and others.
"We're used to community being that we gather in a building. We're used to certain things that we do, like our open breakfast, being able to serve people. Those things have been taken away. How do we exercise grace? How do we change the rules?" she said. "We do that by now gathering on Facebook and Zoom. We do a coffee hour after church where people can come and gather, and every other month we have a check-in, and it's pretty intergenerational."
Reopening sanctuary worship "is on our radar," Hill said. The congregation will meet soon; Hill is taking recommendations from members into account.
"I think it's important to consider how comfortable people feel," she said. "For some of my people who have gotten vaccinated, they're concerned that, with the behavior in our world, could we see a swing in a negative way? So let's just wait another month and really see what the statistics are saying about this. Let's not rush."
Over email, the Rev. Catherine Healy said the Church of St. Paul & the Redeemer, 4945 S. Dorchester Ave., decided to observe Holy Week virtually in order to best keep its vision "to mirror the radical hospitality practiced by Jesus."
"We have spent the last year exploring ways to do that in quarantine as well as we can," she said. Nevertheless, the church hopes to have an outdoor service on April 11, just as they did last fall in their garden.
"These were an incredible source of joy and fellowship," Healy said. "Our community has proven to be incredibly faithful and resilient during this time of trial. Our weekly food pantry has remained open throughout the pandemic, and everything else has successfully gone virtual — from children's choirs to Bible studies to art shows and much more.”
In the world and out of time
In recent United Church sermons, particularly after the Atlanta shootings, Hill has continued reflecting on what is going on in the world and our prerogative in its midst.
"We are a different voice, and we have to be louder in our voice," she said. "We have to be much louder and much bolder in terms of inclusion, our message that diversity is a beautiful thing, that God created all of this diversity is nothing to step back from. It actually is beautiful.”
As that pertains to Holy Week, Hill pointed out that, even as Jesus was moving toward death, he continued his work. "You have a choice of how you live your life," she said. "You think of the Last Supper, that moment before he would get arrested. He's still speaking truth to power. He's still talking to the disciples. He's still being in community, the whole way to death."
At Augustana, Goede recently started a fellowship program, "Prose, Music and Beer," where a congregation member reads fiction or poetry, another performs music and members enjoy homebrew from her husband, available for pick-up at the church or delivery. The church has also held discussions on the Chicago Monuments Project, books like Isabel Wilkerson’s "Caste," anti-racism training and have met with other churches on the South Side.
Goede said nearly all Augustana members have taken part in one form of virtual event or another since the pandemic began. Nevertheless, attendance at virtual worship is down from what it would be at typical in-sanctuary services.
"I don't feel like we've 'lost' a lot of people, but certainly a lot of people are kind of on pause," she said. "For now, there are a lot of people I don't get to see that often."
Speaking before Palm Sunday, she said Holy Week was going to be depressing: "Who would have imagined a year ago that we would still be recording, that we would not be able to be in person this year?" She expects by Pentecost, May 23, that much-anticipated in-church services will be able to resume.
Goede is struggling, with two friends in hospice whom she would like to see again — while she has only had one dose of the vaccine, she brought one of them Communion — and for whom she would like to have big funerals.
Augustana is together from Maundy Thursday through Easter morning, with the vigil late on Saturday the most important ritual. Sunday morning service is usually anti-climactic, Goede said, though the church custom is to host a party with Champagne, chocolate, breakfast and an Easter egg hunt.
As far as her pastoral work goes during this Holy Week, she said the pandemic will not factor into her message from the pulpit.
"Holy Week is just a little bit different, in that it is 'out of time,' we say," she said. "It's a time when we are really intensely reflecting on the events of Holy Week in Jesus' life. It's really a time to teach for people who don't know the story, to reflect for people who are more knowledgeable and more mature, to help them think about what is happening in the stories and in the events of Holy Week."
