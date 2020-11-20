The CTA Holiday Train and Bus will still run by and in Hyde Park-Kenwood this year, though, in order to limit the spread of coronavirus, passengers will not be able to board the yuletide fever dream illuminated by thousands of colored lights.
Santa will still wave to people on platforms and the streets from his sleigh atop an open-air flatcar carrying his reindeer and trees, but the traditional photo sessions have been cancelled this year.
The Holiday Train will run on the Green Line on Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 1, and the Holiday Bus will run on Route 28 Stony Island through Hyde Park-Kenwood on Dec. 22.
The Holiday Bus will also run on routes 3 King Drive on Dec. 19 and J14 Jeffery Jump on Dec. 24.
“Because our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our customers and employees, we wanted to find a way to spread holiday cheer across the city, but do so responsibly,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr., in a statement. “Though customers won’t be able to get on board, we know that seeing the CTA Holiday Train and Bus in neighborhoods throughout the city will bring much-needed smiles, joy and hope for everyone.”
