Hyde Park Herald staff writer Aaron Gettinger won a Lisagor Award from the Chicago Headline Club on Friday for best political reporting in a non-daily newspaper or magazine for his March 2021 article about Ald. Jeanette Taylor's (20th) decision to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
"It's always nice to be recognized for hard work," Gettinger said. "I want to thank the Herald for giving me a platform for my reporting and Ald. Taylor for doing the piece with me. I hope we saved some lives."
The Herald was nominated for three other Lisagors in the same category: outgoing editor Christian Belanger was nominated for best education reporting for "Enrollment fraud at Kenwood, 50 years ago — one woman’s story," freelancer Marc Monaghan for best sports story for "At Kenwood Park, a street soccer culture grows" and Gettinger again for best feature reporting on COVID-19 for "Hyde Park child care struggles with space, staffing and burnout, as federal help possible."
The Headline Club is the local chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
