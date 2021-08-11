Chicago was under a National Weather Service head advisory on Tuesday, and hot, humid conditions will continue through Thursday.
In addition to Department of Department of Family and Support Services community centers, the city's public libraries and Park District properties are open as cooling centers.
Local libraries include the Blackstone Branch, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. and the Coleman Branch, 731 E. 63rd St. Most park fieldhouses are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; local park fieldhouses include:
- Kennicott, 4344 S. Lake Park Ave.
- Kenwood, 1330 E. 50th St.
- Nichols, 1355 E. 53rd St.
- Washington, 5531 S. King Drive
- Midway Plaisance
- Harris, 6200 S. Drexel Ave.
- Jackson, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.
The nearest city cooling area is the King Community Service Area at 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave., open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors are required to wear a face covering, which the Department of Family & Support Services provides free of charge.
After 5 p.m., those needing shelter can go to the Garfield Community Service Center, 10 S. Kedzie Ave., and get connected to shelter.
Local Chicago Park District properties with water spray features include:
- Gwendolyn Brooks Park, 4542 S. Greenwood Ave.
- Kenwood Park, 1330 E. 50th St.
- Bixler Park, 5641 S. Kenwood Ave.
- Beehive Spray Pool, 6156 S. Dorchester Ave.
The city provides wellbeing checks to anyone with whom people cannot make contact during this heat wave; call 3-1-1 to arrange one.
Licensed facilities that provide long-term assisted care, like nursing homes, must provide air conditioning at at least 75 degrees. Call 3-1-1 to report an infraction.
Avoid going outside in the afternoon; if you must, avoid direct sunlight. Wear loose, cotton clothes. Do not leave anyone or animals in a parked car with the windows up. If you do not have air conditioning, leave your lights off, blinds drawn, curtains closed, but vent your windows.
Drink plenty of fluids to combat heat exhaustion; avoid caffeine, alcohol or sugary drinks. Symptoms of heat stroke include extremely high body temperature of 103 degrees or above, dizziness and nausea, throbbing headache and rapid and strong pulse, and red, hot and dry skin. Call 9-1-1 immediately if someone is suffering from these symptoms.
The Office of Emergency Management and Communication urges Chicagoans to check on neighbors who are seniors, families with young children, people who have special needs or living alone.
Temperatures will rise into the 90s again on Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler temperatures are expected to return over the weekend.
