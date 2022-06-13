Chicago thermostats may breach 100 degrees for the first time in a decade over the coming week, and the heat index is forecast to enter triple-digit territory as summer sun and southerly air are due to spark the first heatwave of the season.
The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) has set a heat advisory beginning Tuesday at noon; the National Weather Service has one in place until Wednesday at 8 pm. The weather service says Tuesday night will be abnormally warm, though relief is expected Thursday through the weekend.
The King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave., is open as a cooling center on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other city facilities, like police stations and libraries, and Park District facilities may become available as cooling centers after hours as conditions warrant.
OEMC encourages Chicagoans to check on relatives, neighbors and vulnerable people during the extreme temperatures; if people cannot make contact, they can request wellbeing checks at 311.chicago.gov or by calling 3-1-1. Call 9-1-1 if someone is having a medical emergency.
Drink plenty of water during the heatwave, and avoid going outside. Keep electric lights off or turned down, minimize the use of ovens and stoves. Wear loose, light, cotton clothing, and don't leave people or pets in a closed car, even for just a few minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.