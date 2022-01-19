Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 10F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 10F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.