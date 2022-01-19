Illinois is getting $1.4 billion over five years for bridge repairs through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, with 234 Cook County bridges the federal government ranks in “poor” condition standing to benefit.
The one nearest to Hyde Park carries Hayes Drive over the Jackson Park Inner Harbor. It is 118 years old and carries an average of 11,300 cars a day over its concrete span.
The bridge carrying eastbound Garfield Boulevard over the Dan Ryan Expressway and CTA Red Line is also in poor condition and due to get repairs. It was built in 1962 and carries an average of 27,400 vehicles.
Further north, the 1921-built bridge carrying 31st Street and an average of 9,100 vehicles a day over the railroad embankment to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be repaired. Further down the lakefront, two bridges over the Calumet River, carrying Ewing Avenue (built in 1914) and 95th Street (built in 1958), will be repaired.
Both of the bridges carrying DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Ida B. Wells Drive across the Chicago River are due to be repaired; of the 17 downtown bridges between them, 11 are in poor condition and will be repaired.
Several more bridges are in "fair" condition, according to the Federal Highway Administration, including those carrying DuSable Lake Shore Drive over the Jackson Park Lagoon and westbound Garfield Boulevard over the Dan Ryan and Red Line. The bridges carrying Root, 47th, 51st and 59th streets over the Dan Ryan and several of the Skyway’s bridges over the Southeast Side are also listed in fair condition.
Hyde Park-Kenwood's congresspeople, Reps. Bobby Rush (D-1st) and Robin Kelly (D-2nd), lauded the bridge investments coming to the area through their votes in Jan. 14 statements.
“In the 1st District alone, there are more than 300 bridges that are structurally deficient and in urgent need of repair,” said Rush. “Infrastructure supports our daily lives, and the bipartisan Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act will allow our state to make enormous headway in fixing deficient infrastructure and improving transit and connectivity for all residents. I’m proud to join my fellow Democrats in the Illinois Congressional delegation in announcing this historic investment and I look forward to working with the Biden Administration to make sure the benefits from this important new law continue to flow to the 1st District.”
Kelly said the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will “bring transformative change to our bridges and our residents.
“With this investment we will be able to create jobs, reduce commute times and most importantly, ensure that our bridges serve as safe and helpful connections throughout our great state. I look forward to sharing more good news about investments coming to my community soon. Help is here.”
The U.S. Department of Transportation reports that the state will receive $11.2 total over five years for highways and bridges. It can further compete for bridge and megaproject funding.
Illinois will be able to compete for $13 billion to improve roadway safety through highway safety programs to reduce reduce motor vehicle crashes through the Fixing America's Safety Transportation (FAST) Act, and state governments can compete for $6 billion in funding from the new Safe Streets for All program to reduce crashes and fatalities, especially for cyclists and pedestrians.
Illinois can expect to receive $4.5 billion over five years to improve its public transportation systems, which represents a 41% increase from 2021's federal funding. Amtrak is getting $66 billion, and Illinois can compete for $5 billion in rail improvement grants and for $3 billion in grade crossing safety improvements.
More money is coming to Illinois for lead pipe removal and Superfund site cleanup, among other things.
In an interview, former local state Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (D), who played a leading role in statehouse appropriations negotiations during her 22 years as House majority leader, called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law a “gamechanger.”
"While we did an infrastructure program when Pat Quinn was governor (2009 to 2015), it was not very rich. It was not very full. It was difficult to get the votes or do anything at all, and there was not the kind of funding that we needed in order to make it really a game-changer for Illinois," she said. "And then of course we had Bruce Rauner — we had no capital program at all for the four years he was governor."
Currie said Illinois "has begun to make some strides" under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration: a $45 Billion capital plan, "Rebuild Illinois," passed in 2019 (by which time she had retired), which includes projects like the $796 million reconstruction of the Jane Byrne "Circle" Interchange, due to be completed this fall, and large-scale work on the Interstate 80 corridor between Minooka and New Lenox, due to be completed in 2027.
This federal money will take those investments to another level, Currie said, and continue to ensure Illinois' position as an economic engine after a long period of time when the state's infrastructure was neglected.
"I'm not just blaming governors, although I don't think Rauner tried at all — I know Pat Quinn did — but there's a reluctance on the part of lawmakers to raise taxes to pay for a robust structural rebuilding campaign," Currie said. "I'm not suggesting that these are easy votes or that these are easy decisions to make, but it is unfortunate that we know that we have been behind the eight ball when it comes to roads and bridges."
She pointed to the 2007 Interstate 35W disaster, when the Minneapolis freeway bridge collapsed into the Mississippi River during rush hour, killing 13 and injuring 145, as an example of what can happen when infrastructure is not taken care of.
"I think that there's a lot to be said in favor of this Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, and I'm totally for it, and I'm grateful to all the Democrats and to the few Republicans who voted to support it," Currie said.
