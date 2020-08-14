Gayle Harris-Neely, the new head of Ray School, laid out some of her priorities as principal during a meeting with staff and parents Wednesday evening, outlining goals for remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as longer-term plans for how to improve the school.
Harris-Neely has worked at Ray since 2014, when she became an assistant principal. She officially began her new position on July 24, taking over from Megan Thole, who resigned in June to take a job in Iowa.
During Wednesday’s meeting, she noted that enrollment and staffing were both on track, and said that the school has been preparing to begin the academic year with remote learning.
“We don’t have all the answers, but what we wanted to do is hear your concerns. Our staff has already started planning, even though they’re on summer break, we’ve already started planning so we know which direction we want to take,” she said.
In particular, Harris-Neely highlighted the need for students to have the appropriate one-to-one technology by the time school starts on Sept. 8, a goal that she said has not yet been met. She also noted that, unlike the spring, attendance for remote learning would be taken and tracked, and that students must spend five hours of their day learning.
There are parenting tips for remote learning on the Chicago Public Schools website, and Ray will conduct parent workshops during the school year.
Bethanie Smith, a pre-kindergarten teacher, said that it’s important to have a “dedicated learning space” for children.
“We know that we’re asking you guys a lot to do in your homes, but it can just be a little quiet corner somewhere where the student wouldn’t be distracted as much, or at all,” Smith said. “It’s also helpful to have a dedicated learning box, or bag, or a specific place where your kids can supply all of their learning tools.”
Smith also said that parents should adopt a nurturing approach to their child’s instruction, striking a balance between guiding their children and letting them learn on their own.
Harris-Neely also outlined some longer-term priorities for Ray. One priority she emphasized is the need to standardize curriculum within and across grade levels, partly in order to help retain students in the upper grades. Part of that includes a “school-wide movement push” toward equity. Harris-Neely said that the school has already been engaged in work on class culture and race.
“We need to make sure all kindergarten teachers are teaching the same thing, and that curriculum is the same. And we need to make sure that our seventh grade teachers know what our kindergarten teachers are teaching,” she said. “We want to make Ray a premiere school where our students are not leaving us in sixth grade — that makes absolutely no sense.”
That kind of unity also extends to the pedagogical approach — Harris-Neely said she wants to see students “take ownership” of their own learning.
“When I pop into a virtual classroom — what’s the objective today? What are you supposed to be learning?”, she said. “And at the end of the class when I talk to a student: ‘Did you learn what you were supposed to learn today?’ ”
Harris-Neely said that she won’t hire an assistant principal until the second semester, instead using teacher leaders to help with her work, and said that she will seek input from students and parents as well.
Part of improving Ray, Harris-Neely said, is making an effort to improve the school building itself.
“We have good bones but we need to make sure that our auditorium is renovated, we need to make sure that our gym is renovated,” she said, noting that the school is also setting up a recycling program. “We have everything we need right here in this school. So why aren’t we a premiere school? We need to get these priorities together. It’s not that we don’t have the best students — we have them.”
“This is a gem. This is one of the best schools in the city of Chicago,” she said. “This will be the best elementary school in Chicago by the time I finish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.