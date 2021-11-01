For the second year in a row, no people were arrested on Halloween in Hyde Park.
A crowd of around 50 young people, smaller than in past years, congregated along 53rd Street. They were met by police officers deployed from three different districts and the University of Chicago Police Department, as well as orange-clad residents. Squad cars were lined up along 53rd both Saturday and Sunday nights.
There were several isolated incidents on Sunday. Some people in the crowd set off fireworks, started fistfights and jumped on parked cars. The Subway franchise, 1400 E. 53rd Street, closed early after people ran into the restaurant. No property damage was reported.
Around 9:30 p.m., Herald reporter Aaron Gettinger was punched in the jaw by an unidentified person. Gettinger did not require medical attention.
Overall, however, the evening was largely peaceful. Volunteers with the Collabooration initiative, which has organized events around the holiday for the past several years, activated several blocks in the neighborhood, with residents turning on their outdoor lights and handing out candy near the street.
The group also put together a music procession with the Chicago Freedom Ensemble, headed and curated by local jazz musician Thaddeus Tukes. The musicians played pop-up performances along 53rd Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., stopping at various points along the street and breaking into smaller combos for performances on different corners.
Julia Smulson fronted the all-female Vampire Slayers, who played jazz standards at 53rd and S. Blackstone Avenue. “It was such a great experience,” she said. “We just had a great time out here and they’re so talented.”
Tom Levinson and Elizabeth Kieff handed out candy and snacks in front of the United Church of Hyde Park, 1448 E. 53rd St. They heard about the Collabooration initiative through its leader, Bennie Currie, on the Good Neighbors email group.
“We got interested in it because we love being in this community and being in this neighborhood and wanted to be out and about,” said Levinson.
“And our kids are old enough not to need us at home,” added Kieff. (The couple’s children are 13 and 16.)
“The best thing Collabooration has done has been aggressively civil. People are out here engaging with people in the community, engaging with the kids who are coming through to have a good time,” she continued, noting that volunteers had been striking up conversation with teens lighting off fireworks in the crowd.
Activists with GoodKids MadCity (GKMC) and Care Not Cops were also present along 53rd, there to observe and, if necessary, document interactions between police and young people.
“There’s definitely a lot less youth out this year than last year, hopefully that’s just due to fear of COVID and not due to fear of the police,” said Taylore Norwood with GKMC. “The police presence is a little escalated from last year, which mixes with the excitement of youth to make a really hostile environment when they feel like they’re being looked at a certain way. We’re just out here to patrol and copwatch to make sure the kids are able to have a free and safe Halloween space.”
A trio of teenage girls from outside the city — two from suburban Harvey and another from Indiana — said they had traveled to Hyde Park for something to do. “I honestly came because I don’t feel like being in the house,” one said. “Hyde Park is a well-known neighborhood, and there’s a lot of things to do….We try not to get mixed in the crowd.”
A recent Hyde Park Academy High School graduate who lives in Woodlawn said she also thought that there was more entertainment in Hyde Park.
“I came out to have a fun time, to a neighborhood I can be comfortable with,” she said. “It’s well taken care of, it’s got a lot of shops. We don’t really have a lot of shops around the South Side, we don’t really have Taco Bell.”
Bennie Currie, who heads up the Collabooration initiative, shared the following statement with the Herald on Monday: "Halloween was a thriller of a night in a very good way for so many reasons. From The Chicago Freedom Ensemble’s processional and pop-up musical performances, to the 20-plus CollaBOOration block activations to Hyde Parkers in general welcoming scores of young visitors to our neighborhood. Halloween gives our community a chance to share and to shine and I deeply appreciate all who contributed to such a pleasant Halloween night experience this year."
This story has been updated.
(1) comment
I'm happy Halloween was more peaceful in our Hyde Park than in past years and it's nice to hear that young people from other communities enjoy coming here because there are things to do and they feel safe here.
As for the "no arrests".... how come no one was arrested for punching HP Herald Reporter Aaron Gettinger in the head. Last I heard punching people in the head is assault - against the law, same as organizing mass looting on North Michigan Avenue is technically against the law - but nobody got prosecuted for that either. But, good job everyone - looks like most everyone had a positive, safe Halloween in our Hyde Park.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.