Elected officials discussed the ongoing problems with the United States Postal Service at Ald. Leslie Hairston’s (5th) monthly ward meeting, as U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D) said that he planned to seek a meeting with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
“I can’t tell you how many times per day my staff and I are sworn at because their mail has not been delivered for days, sometimes weeks,” said Hairston. “I know they’re calling our office because we get things done, but it is the United States Postal Service, not the Chicago Postal Service.”
Hairston said that her office had learned this past week that the Charles Hayes Post Office, 7436 S. Exchange Ave., which services some people in the 5th Ward, had been unexpectedly closed — or closed early — because people have been threatening the clerks.
“They were so afraid that their lives were in danger that they closed the facility and called the police,” Hairston said. “I understand the frustration, but we can’t revert to threats and abuse of any kind out of frustration over something they do not have control over.”
Durbin said he planned to request a meeting with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and “really nail him on what the hell is happening here.” He also said he planned to speak with leadership from the National Association of Letter Carriers and local postal service leadership.
“Let’s get whoever we can get the highest ranking official in charge there to come on in and answer these questions,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going on there. Is it machinery? Is it people? Is it management? What the heck are they doing that’s created such a mess?”
Representatives from U.S. Reps Bobby Rush (D-1st) and Robin Kelly’s (D-2nd) offices were also on the call. Rush called for Chicago Postmaster Wanda Prater’s resignation last week.
Developers reveal plan for South Shore production facility
A pair of developers unveiled a plan to build Regal Mile Studios, a film and TV production facility, in South Shore. The project, which is still in its early stages, is being jointly developed by Loop Capital Markets and ID8 Ventures.
Derek Dudley with ID8, who grew up in South Shore, managed the rapper Common for thirty years. In recent years, he’s been a producer on the TV series “The Chi.”
“Why don’t we have a studio on the South Side that we actually have ownership in, that we’re not just the renters but we actually own the dirt?”, Dudley said while introducing the project at Hairston’s meeting. “We own the building, we’re educating people to learn trade jobs within our community in a business that’s exciting, that we want to be a part of.”
The first phase of the studio complex is slated to be built by the intersection of 77th Street, South Chicago Avenue, and South Cottage Grove Avenue. Dudley said the project will include six to eight stages with “flex space, meal space, parking and so forth.”
He added that the first phase would create 250 to 350 jobs for each production in the complex. “We’re talking about living wage jobs — not minimum-wage jobs — we’re talking about building trade jobs and careers,” he said.
OPC could break ground in August
Michael Strautmanis, Chief Engagement Officer at the Obama Foundation, said that construction on the Obama Presidential Center will begin the second half of this year, potentially in August, after the conclusion of the federal review process. The center will take about four years to build, and doors are scheduled to open in the fall of 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.