As the 65th anniversary of Emmett Till’s death approaches in the midst of a nationwide protest movement for racial justice, a local effort to preserve his Woodlawn home appears to have new life.
Local groups, including Preservation Chicago and the Hyde Park Historical Society, are renewing the call for Till’s home to be labeled a Chicago landmark by the city. They have support from Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), who told the Herald she will write a letter to the Commission on Chicago Landmarks asking for the designation.
“Realizing all the ties to George Floyd and things that have been impacting our nation, we thought this is really more important than ever to pursue,” said Ward Miller, the executive director of Preservation Chicago. “Especially in this time of uncertainty and with so many injustices, it’s the time to really acknowledge where Emmett Till lived, and tell that story of a young child growing up in this neighborhood.”
Till was 14 years old when he was lynched in 1955 during a trip to Mississippi for allegedly flirting with a white woman. The murder and its aftermath — his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, allowed Jet to run photos of her son’s mutilated body in an open casket at his funeral, and she became a fierce speaker and activist in the years after — were galvanizing forces in the early civil rights movement.
“Emmett Till was my George Floyd,” wrote John Lewis, the civil rights icon and Congressman who died this summer, in an essay in the New York Times published after his death. “He was 14 when he was killed, and I was only 15 years old at the time. I will never ever forget the moment when it became so clear that he could easily have been me.”
There are already some memorials to Till and his mother in Woodlawn. McCosh Elementary was renamed the Emmett Louis Till Math and Science Academy in 2006. The same year, the church where Till’s funeral was held at 40th and State Street was designated a city landmark. Mamie Till-Mobley Park is on Ellis Avenue between 64th Street and 65th Street, and a Mamie Till-Mobley Forgiveness Garden was unveiled last December at 64th Street and St. Lawrence Avenue.
Over the past few years, preservation groups and local activists have been pushing to add the brick two-flat at 6427 S. St. Lawrence where Till lived for the last years of his life to that list. The campaign experienced a brief burst of publicity in 2017, with write-ups in local and national media. It was followed by silence, however, as momentum for the designation seemed to stall.
Jack Spicer with the Hyde Park Historical Society said that the ward’s former alderman, Willie Cochran, didn’t support the designation. Taylor, however, has assured the Herald that she will write letter to the landmarks commission requesting the designation; such a letter from the alderman is often the first step in the landmarks process.
“The house definitely needs to be preserved …. It’s a piece of history that cannot leave this ward,” said Taylor, who added that she had been having larger conversations around preservation in Woodlawn, particularly in light of rapid development and rehabilitation.
The home was put through an “extensive rehab” by a previous owner, WBEZ reported in 2017. According to the Cook County Recorder of Deeds, the building was bought by BMW Properties last year. The company is managed by Blake and Wendy McCreight, and described on a website for real estate professionals as a business that “(buys) distressed property and (sells) them as turn-key investments to investors that want passive rental income.”
The McCreights also run Express Property Solutions, a company that buys real estate and is marketed, on its website, as an outlet for people who “want a fast solution to their real estate problems.” (The couple did not respond to a request for comment from the Herald through Express Property.)
The city’s Department of Buildings records show that the Till home has failed most of its building inspections over the past decade. The violations include a mouse infestation in one unit, and Spicer said that there had been extensive water damage in one of the units. The city filed a lawsuit last year against the previous owners for those violations; the case, with BMW Properties added as a defendant, is winding its way through the county court system.
One worry, Spicer said, is that the current owners may simply pull a demolition permit. But a landmark designation would prevent that, and restrict new construction or renovation that affects “significant historical and architectural features.”
If it is preserved, Miller said, it won’t simply be a reminder of past history, but connected directly to the current protest movement. “It’s allowing us to rethink who we are and where we’ve been and where we’re going, and to be very thoughtful,” he said. “It’s a very interesting time to be witness to all this, and I think the Emmett Till house speaks to a lot of those issues 65 years later.”
