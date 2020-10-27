In Hyde Park, neighborhood residents are discouraging trick-or-treating for Halloween this year.
"CollaBOOration is focused on supporting block activation activities on Halloween night. We discourage individual homeowner candy distribution and/or the gathering of crowds on Halloween in order to help decrease the risk of spreading the coronavirus," wrote the group, which has organized in a statement.
"Recognizing that some residents in the community may choose to distribute candy on Halloween, we strongly encourage adherence to the COVID-19 safety guidance provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health."
Residents along South Harper Avenue between 57th and 59th streets are also telling the thousands of trick-or-treaters who usually come to the street on Halloween to not do so this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The neighbors on South Harper Avenue will not be participating in trick-or-treating this Halloween due to the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic," wrote James T. Sparrow, a resident and the block's designated spokesman, in a statement.
"Because of the extraordinarily high volume of people who visit our block for Halloween in a typical year, it will be impossible for us to hand out candy and celebrate the holiday without risking an outbreak or even a super-spreader event."
And 2nd District Police Commander Joshua Wallace told the Herald that there will be a police presence on the streets in case there is any unrest.
"With Halloween being on a Saturday this year, we just want to make sure our presence is known, just so residents and families taking part in Halloween feel safe and secure," he said.
In case large groups do gather, he said, police will be on hand to ask them to disperse and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
For more information about the city and state's Halloween guidelines, visit chicagohalloweek.org and dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/halloween-guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.