Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Hyde Park gas station after a University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) officer arrested a suspect suspected of robbing a victim later that evening.
At 8:40 p.m. on June 15, a suspect armed with a handgun entered a gas station at 5130 S. Lake Park Ave., the location of BP, and robbed the attendant of cash from the register before fleeing on foot.
At 10 p.m., a suspect with a handgun robbed a pedestrian of a cell phone at 6117 S. Greenwood Ave. and fled on foot, but the responding UCPD officer located and took the suspect into custody, finding a replica handgun and recovering the victim's cell phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.