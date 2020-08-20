A campaign to raise money for Bradford Lyttle has almost reached its $10,000 goal, as residents try to help the 92-year-old peace activist stay in his longtime home on Dorchester Avenue.
As of Thursday afternoon, the GoFundMe campaign had raised $8,425 since launching late last week. It was started by Callie Alton, who moved to the neighborhood earlier this spring, shortly after the COVID-19 lockdown began. Alton became involved with Lyttle through the Hyde Park Village, which serves senior citizens in the neighborhood.
“I thought it would be a nice way to connect neighbors together and for us to help a longtime member of the community, who’s done so much to contribute and give back to both the Hyde Park community and the larger community,” Alton said.
Lyttle was born in Hyde Park in 1927, and his family moved into the house where he currently lives in 1943. (His first mention in the Herald archives, incidentally, was in 1934, when his name was listed on a roster of students participating in Sunday school at the First Unitarian Church.)
Lyttle was drafted in 1954, and served nine months in prison as a conscientious objector. During the Vietnam War, he became an ardent peace activist, organizing an anti-war rally at the Pentagon and a draft-card burning in New York City’s Union Square. In 1983, he founded the U.S. Pacifist Party and ran for president. (He mounted bids again in 1996 and 2004.)
He also has written a book on nuclear deterrence, which he occasionally still promotes at “Nuclear Energy,” the Henry Moore sculpture on the U. of C. campus commemorating the first man-made, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction. In the book, Lyttle presents the “apocalypse equation” — it proves, he claims, the inevitable failure of nuclear deterrence theory, and therefore provides a scientifically sound basis for engaging in disarmament as soon as possible.
The equation got him admitted to the U. of C.’s political science doctoral program in the '80s. There, he failed his preliminary exams because, he says, he was too opinionated in his responses. (He also noted that one prominent professor implied to Lyttle that he was a spy. “I know that the University of Chicago trains CIA agents,” he said. “But I’m not a mole. I’ve been a peace activist all my life from a pacifist perspective.”)
Beginning in the '70s, he rented out rooms in his house for extra income. He had to stop, however, after a building inspector found several code violations he couldn’t afford to repair — after running through his savings, he’s now unable to pay his property taxes. The fundraising campaign is intended to help raise money to pay off his taxes, and to make some of the necessary repairs around the house.
If the fundraiser exceeds its original goal, Alton said, any excess money will go to making further repairs on the house. “There’s a lot of stuff that needs to get done in that house, and he’s financially unable to do it,” she said. “It would also just make his life a little bit more comfortable for his remaining years.”
Lyttle, for his part, said he’s been happy with the response.
“One contribution came in from someone in Vietnam, who said, ‘Thank you, Mr. Lyttle, for your work in the anti-war movement,’ ” he said. “Well, that’s moving, to me.”
Donate to Lyttle’s fundraiser at bit.ly/BradLyttleFundraiser.
