Pending perfunctory approval from the City Council later this month, funding is in place for Kenwood Academy's $7.5 million elevated, enclosed pedway connecting the main building with the former Canter Middle School.
Ald. Sophia King (4th) announced the news at the Feb. 2 Kenwood Local School Council meeting and said there should not be any delays once the council approves the money raised through the 53rd Street Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district.
"Appreciate your patience but also your diligence," King said. "You've got great leadership in your LSC but also, as you know, in your principal as well."
Principal Karen Calloway observed that the process to get the pedway build has stretched for years. As it stands, students have to leave one building to go to the other, braving the elements. The pedway will span the parking lot between the two buildings, linking them.
"For the 2,121 students who not only attend attend Kenwood Academy and also for the hundreds of thousands who have attended Kenwood Academy, we really, really appreciate your hard work," Calloway told King, furthermore crediting her for the school's recently renovated athletic field.
TIFs were a funding tool developed during Mayor Harold Washington's administration to promote public and private investments through funding from property taxes in a given area. King said the work for Kenwood would live up to Washington's vision: "If you've got a great school, people want to live around it, be around it. It's great for kids. There's nothing better, to me, that stimulates the economy better than a great school.
"We know all of the academic excellence that's going on in the school," she said. "I want to the school to look and feel like that."
Kenwood, which opened in 1969, is one of the largest in the district and is known for its great success as a neighborhood school. CPS ranks it Level 1+; U.S. News & World Report ranks it the 83rd-best high school in the state. Students from across the South Side matriculate there.
"Timing is everything," LSC member Keiana Barrett said. "This level of dedication and commitment to education and our scholars will resonate quite well, especially as our students are really contemplating how to continue what has been a very challenging period. To know that there is leadership not only in government but in their school community that are true advocates for them and who are fighting for resources that they rightfully deserve is definitely a shot in the arm."
Additionally, $1.7 million has been cleared from the TIF to pay for the work on Kenwood's new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
