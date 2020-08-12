Friends of Bret Harte will host a virtual screening of a documentary about the 1963 Chicago Public Schools boycott tomorrow, while students and staff will participate in a panel afterward.
During the boycott, 200,000 students stayed out of school to protest the segregationist policies of Benjamin Willis, the school district superintendent. The boycott catalyzed the Chicago Freedom Movement, an ambitious civil rights campaign led by Al Raby and Martin Luther King, Jr.
Thursday’s screening of the documentary, released in 2016 by Kartemquin Films, will be followed by a panel that features Rosie Simpson, one of the organizers behind the boycott, and a group of students at Bret Harte.
“This discussion will offer an opportunity to learn from Chicago's history to address current issues of racial equity in education, including the effects of COVID-19, the school-to-prison pipeline, the digital divide, youth activism, and more,” the event description reads.
Register at bit.ly/Boycott63.
