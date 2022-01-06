Classes will be cancelled across Chicago Public Schools on Friday as a labor dispute between the district and the Chicago Teachers Union over COVID-19 safety measures drags on to a third day.
A letter to families from CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said students should not be sent to their schools unless principals say that students can come for in-person activities.
Kenwood Academy Principal Karen Calloway has written to families to say that her building will be closed on Friday because of expected staffing levels and that families can expect to receive a message by 4 p.m. tomorrow about the school's plans for Monday.
"We hope to be able to welcome our students back to our school as soon as possible," she wrote. "I am extremely grateful for your continued patience and support during this challenging situation."
Unionized staff at Kenwood also wrote to families saying that the school will not be able to host students tomorrow or Friday. They also asked parents to sign their children up for vaccinations and in-school testing.
"Right now, due to the COVID-19 surge, our schools are not safe. The variant is spreading across the city, as well as in our schools," they wrote. "We know remote learning is not ideal, but we believe that safety and health is the most important thing we can provide to our community."
A CPS spokesman told the Herald that information about in-person activities at local elementaries is forthcoming.
Take-home breakfast and lunches are available at local schools between 9 a.m. and noon; only a few families have been availing themselves of that resource at local schools the Herald visited during the work stoppage at local schools the Herald visited during the work stoppage.
"Safe Haven Sites" are available throughout the city are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for child care; in Woodlawn, Concord Missionary Baptist Church, 6319 S. Kimbark Ave. is a site.
Longtime church member and Site Director Joyce Jackson said no children came to were came on Wednesday, but there were six on Thursday. While there and at home, students in CPS elementary and high schools can work on independent learning projects on their district-issued laptops and Chromebooks.
Natasha Martin, a stay-at-home-mother, brought her twin Carnegie Elementary 7th graders to the church, where they are all members, just to get out of the house on Thursday. She said both CPS and CTU could have handled this labor dispute better, from classroom cleanliness to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Martin got her kids vaccinated, but the quarantines of their classrooms have given her pause about their safety. What causes her the most concern is them being away from other kids their own age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.