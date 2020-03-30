A short-term rehabilitation patient at Montgomery Place tested positive for COVID-19 after being transferred to the Rush University Medical Center for an unrelated issue.
The patient presented no symptoms, and Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Drive, has seen no evidence of local transmission. In an interview, CEO and President Deborah E. Hart said the former patient may have been infected at Rush, as she waited in the emergency room for 12 hours before receiving care.
“All necessary agencies were notified and Montgomery Place continues to follow its protocols established by its medical director on staff at UChicago, the Chicago and Illinois departments of public health and the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control,” said spokeswoman Sheila King in a statement. “While the risk is low for others, there may have been limited contact exposure between the dates of Thursday, March 12, and Thursday, March 26.”
In an interview, King highlighted the stringent sanitation and infection-prevention practices in place at the retirement community.
"The rooms are cleaned a couple times a day. When a patient leaves, the room is really disinfected," she said. "At this point, everyone at Montgomery Place is following, as best they can, the stay-at-home order of Gov. Pritzker. There's no communal dining; there's no community activities — none of that. They're doing a lot with Zoom meetings and video conferencing for daily life with the independent living residents and using FaceTime and that kind of communication for residents to stay in touch with their families and friends."
King said she did not know if any testing has taken place, but staff and the "very few" residents who may have been in touch with the individual have been notified and are being monitored for symptoms. Employees and deliverymen are screened for symptoms as they enter and leave the facility.
In a message to residents, Hart said the development was a matter of when, not if, and that no current residents are infected. The administration has discussed plans to further limit the cross-use of staff between levels of care and evaluating methods to increase staff-resident distancing while making meal, mail and other deliveries.
Hart acknowledged anticipating increased illness reducing the Montgomery Place workforce but said bi-weekly housekeeping will begin this week, with each resident asked to wait in the elevator lobby for the 40-minute turnaround periods.
"We appreciate how you keep your faith in us," she said. "We continue to dedicate ourselves to the lives of all whom we touch.”
